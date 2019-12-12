On Thursday morning, far-left “Squad” member and freshman congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) blamed the murders of three Orthodox Jews and a police officer on “white supremacy.”

The Democrat’s tweet was posted after reports circulated connecting one of the attackers belonged to the black supremacist group Black Hebrew Israelites.

“This is heartbreaking,” Rep. Tlaib captioned a photo of one of the Jewish victims. “White supremacy kills.”

Tlaib later deleted the tweet, but there is no correction or update posted on her account, despite the Democrat being active on her account Thursday morning.

“Six people, including one police officer, were killed in Jersey City, N.J., on Tuesday in a series of gunfights that brought destruction to a kosher market and made a residential area feel like a war zone,” The New York Times reported on the attack earlier this week. “The dead included three people in the market as well as two suspected shooters, officials said. The slain police officer, Detective Joseph Seals, 40, was a longtime veteran with the Jersey City Police Department, according to Chief Mike Kelly.”

As noted by the outlet, it was initially reported that the attack was “random,” but now officers believe the area was “targeted.”

“Based on our initial investigation (which is ongoing) we now believe the active shooters targeted the location they attacked,” Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop tweeted Tuesday night. “Due to an excess of caution the community may see additional police resources in the days/weeks ahead. We have no indication there are any further threats.”

It appears that at least one of the attackers was connected to the Black Hebrew Israelite movement.

“An assailant involved in the prolonged firefight in Jersey City, N.J., that left six people dead, including one police officer, was linked on Wednesday to the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, and had published anti-Semitic posts online, a law enforcement official said,” the Times reported Wednesday.

As noted by the Times, Black Hebrew Israelites “are known for their inflammatory sidewalk ministers who employ provocation as a form of gospel, preaching a theology that says the chosen ones are black, Native American and Hispanic people.”

The male suspect, who will not be named per Daily Wire policy, “had posted anti-Semitic and anti-police screeds on internet forums in the past,” the Times said. “A manifesto-style document was found in the van that the assailants abandoned in the parking lot of the supermarket.”

Tlaib was roundly ridiculed over the now-deleted tweet.

“Tlaib deleted this but the fact that she even tweeted it in the first place despite the fact that the identity of the perps was widely circulated yesterday shows how little of a s*** she gives about dead Jews,” posted popular political Twitter account Neontaster. “It’s like that tweet was the first she’d heard of the story.”

“Now that Tlaib deleted this, I’m waiting to see if Tlaib thinks Jews being murdered is heartbreaking even when the killers don’t fit into her convenient political boxes,” said The Jerusalem Post’s Lahav Harkov.

Now that Tlaib deleted this, I'm waiting to see if Tlaib thinks Jews being murdered is heartbreaking even when the killers don't fit into her convenient political boxes. pic.twitter.com/Fn7ZkllzMT — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) December 12, 2019

"It's telling, and frankly sick, that Tlaib tweeted out sympathies for the Jews that were murdered blaming it on white supremacists," wrote Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll. "Didn't care enough to find out what happened. Just enough to use dead Jews for her political agenda."