It would be “appropriate” to bring WeWork founder and former CEO Adam Neumann to Capitol Hill to testify about his actions with the troubled company, Sen. Tom Cotton said Thursday while accusing him of engaging in “fraud and mismanagement” that cost thousands of people their jobs.

“I think such hearings would be appropriate,” the Arkansas Republican told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “If (Neumann) is the future face of American capitalism, then the defenders of capitalism are going to have a much harder case in defending it against socialism.:”

Cotton told CNBC that Neumann’s actions put “thousands of jobs on the line unfortunately because of Adam Newman’s fraud…this is a company that was valued just a year ago at $47 million. And because of Adam Newman’s fraud and mismanagement (it) is now worth less than $5 billion.”

Neumann resigned in September and gave up majority voting control in the company he formed after SoftBank Group Corp. and other shareholders turned against him. A week before that, WeWork parent We Company postponed its initial public offering after prospective investors pushed back over the office-sharing startup’s widening losses and Neumann’s grip on the company.

When asked if he was suggesting that Neumann was intentionally deceptive, which would constitute fraud, or if he’d just mismanaged the company, Cotton accused WeWork of using “fake made-up metrics” when applying a $47 billion valuation to the company.

There were also “credible reports” about Neumann’s lifestyle, including allegations that he’d traveled with “illegal drugs over international boundaries,” said Cotton.

He added that it’s “hard to find any evidence” supporting WeWork’s claims of having a 100% occupancy rate in its properties.

“I’m not exactly clear why SoftBank kept throwing good money after bad,” said Cotton. “It may have been because they were so deeply invested it in it they wanted to try to salvage some of their investment.”