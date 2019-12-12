The Senate on Thursday passed a resolution formally recognizing the Armenian genocide.

The Hill reported:

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) passed the resolution, which provides “official recognition and remembrance” of the Armenian genocide, by consent. “We have just passed the Armenian genocide resolution … and it is fitting and appropriate that the Senate stands on the right side of history in doing so. It commemorates the truth of the Armenian genocide,” Menendez said from the Senate floor. Under the Senate’s rules any senator can ask to pass a resolution. As long as another senator doesn’t object, the measure will clear the chamber.

In October the House passed a resolution officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide in a 405-11 vote.

In 301 A.D., Armenia became the first country in the world to adopt Christianity as its official religion after Christianity was introduced to Armenia a couple hundred years earlier in the first century — for this reason, Armenia was eventually targeted by the Ottoman Empire.

The most recent genocide of the Armenians began on April 24th, 1915, and 1.5 million Christian Armenians were slaughtered by the Muslim Ottoman Turks.

Turkey denies the Genocide to this day.

Assyrians and Greeks were also murdered, bringing the the total Genocide to 3.5 million Christians.

April 24th, 1915 is known as ‘Red Sunday.’ Hundreds of male Armenian leaders were arrested, deported and or killed by the Ottoman Turks in what marked the beginning of the Armenian genocide. Over 1.5 million Christian Armenians were brutally murdered and or sent on a death march into the Syrian desert.

Disclosure: The author of this article is a first generation American of Armenian descent.

