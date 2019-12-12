Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the revelation in a report by the Department of Justice Inspector General that an FBI lawyer had altered an email regarding Donald Trump campaign staffer Carter Page is a “stunning development,” Fox News is reporting.

“One of the most shocking things was that a lawyer, who was involved in writing the FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) warrant apparently, flatly changed an email to further his agenda,” Sessions said on “The Ingraham Angle on Wednesday. “This is unbelievable. It certainly needs to be investigated thoroughly. It could very well be a crime.

“I would say about that in my experience, 15 years as a federal prosecutor, I’ve never seen anything like that.”

“I think that’s a stunning development in the seriousness of a FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) warrant involving a presidential campaign.”

The inspector general had found that an FBI lawyer is suspected of altering an email to make it appear as if an official at another government agency had said Page was not a source for that agency, even though he was.

Agents were concerned that if Page had worked as a source for another government agency, they would have had to inform the surveillance court about that, the report said, and tasked the lawyer with contacting the other agency to obtain additional information.