An angry Trump supporter confronted House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) on Thursday at the impeachment hearing.

The House Judiciary Committee began to markup impeachment articles and held another hearing on Thursday.

A Trump supporter walked up to Nadler as he was getting into an elevator and gave him an earful.

“Shame on you, Chairman Nadler! Shame on you! You’ve broken your oath, but you know what? Keep doin it!” the Trump supporter who goes by the Twitter name Ben Bergquam yelled at Nadler.

“Keep doin it because the American people see through it — it’s gonna work in President Trump’s favor. Keep it up! Keep it up!”

Nadler became nervous and tried to close the elevator quickly by pressing the buttons.

“Shame on you, sir! Trump 2020! Trump 2020! Trump 2020! God Bless America!” the supporter shouted.

At this point, the elevator doors still wouldn’t close so Nadler was getting really nervous and kept pushing the buttons to get the doors closed.

“Shame on you, sir! You will be exposed for your treason!”

God bless this patriot. He speaks for all of us.

WATCH:

