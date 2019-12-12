On Wednesday’s episode of “The Ben Shapiro Show,” the Daily Wire editor-in-chief reacts to Megan Rapino receiving the Sports Illustrated “Sportsperson of the Year” award. Video and partial transcript below:

[Megan Rapinoe receiving the award is] not a shock. She had a great women’s World Cup. Also, she happens to be a political figure, and Sports Illustrated has become, effectively speaking, Time magazine with basketballs, just like ESPN has become MSNBC with footballs.

So Sports Illustrated gives the Sportsperson of the Year to Megan Rapinoe — deserved on the sports level, not really deserved on the political level — and [then] they get exactly what they deserve. Megan Rapinoe then rips into Sports Illustrated, which actually put this under “Things I like,” frankly, because I do like this — I think that when people get exactly what they deserve, it’s quite wonderful.

According to Mediaite:

As one of just four women to win the Sportsperson of the Year award, she wasted no time in putting [Sports Illustrated] in the hot seat, saying in an acceptance speech, “Is it truth that I’m only the fourth woman deserving of this award? I don’t think so.” “Is it true so few writers of color deserve to be featured in this publication? No. Is it true so few women’s voices deserve to be heard and deserve to be read in this publication? I don’t think so.”

She’s been given an award for her social justice activism, and she immediately swivels and clocks the people giving her the award, suggesting that they are, in fact, a bunch of sexists — that they haven’t given more awards to women in the past.

First of all, I just said I think that on a comparative level, she’s deserving of the award. Who else would be deserving of the award last year? There are a few other people, maybe, but the fact is she’s as deserving as anybody in her sphere — if you are ranking people by their sphere. If we’re just going to go, like, athlete of theyear, like best athlete of the last year, it would never be a woman — like literally ever. The reason being the bell curve for physical performance when you get to the very edge of the bell curve is all men, because men are built differently than women. But if we’re talking about in their respective sports, people who are important to their particular industry, of course Megan Rapinoe deserves the award.

With that said, the fact that she is now dictating to Sports Illustrated how they ought to staff editorially is amazing to me, and I kind of love it. I kind of love the fact that these Sports Illustrated SJW woke idiots who were like “Megan Rapinoe, we have to give her the award because she hates Trump, she talks about gay marriage, she says that America sucks, she’ll kneel for the anthem — oh my God, so much hero-ing, so much heroism.” Then she’s like, “Well, how about you guys? How about you guys, ya sexists? You brutal, vicious, racist, white patriarchal sexist, you need more women writing for your magazine!” I think that she should be made the editor of Sports Illustrated.

Sports Illustrated should now go all the way. They’ve been called out by a person woker than they are, and that means they she should be the honorary editor. They made her the honorary sportsperson of the year, in part because of her politics; why not put her entire in charge of your editorial policy? You can fire all of the writers who are male, who are good, and you can hire women whether they are qualified or not. Then, you will have achieved some sort of real parity, that’ll be great.

In November of last year, she won the Glamour Woman of the Year award, and then she went after Glamour, too. She said “While I’m enjoying all this unprecedented and frankly, a little bit uncomfortable attention.” Okay, first of all, the idea that Megan Rapinoe is uncomfortable with attention, if you believe that, your head is as empty as it as an airplane hangar in the middle of the day, if you believe that Megan Rapinoe is uncomfortable with attention, This is a person who is attention seeking beyond all [belief].

[Rapinoe] says she’s “enjoying all of this unprecedented — and frankly, a little bit uncomfortable — attention and personal success, in large part due to my activism off the field, Colin Kaepernick is still effectively banned. …”

“I see no clearer example of that system being alive and well than me standing before you right now.” She said this at Glamour. The fact that she won an award — “I’m going to use this opportunity to rip on Glamour because you guys didn’t do enough for Colin Kaepernick.”

Here’s the thing: Once you give the SJWs an inch, they will — the alligator will eat you. It may eat you last, but the faster you get in the in the alligator’s crosshairs, by the way, the faster you’re in the line of sight of the SJW alligator, the faster you’re gonna get eaten. Sports Illustrated got the treatment, Glamour got the treatment. Love it!

I only hope that Megan Rapinoe continues to do this. I hope she continues to wipe the floor with all of the SJW editors who worship at her altar, and then they come before her to kiss the ring, and she immediately slaps them — she backhands them across the face, and says “If only you were more Woke.”

Automatically, under Article 29 of the Constitution of the United States, she has now become the editor of Sports Illustrated. It’s sort of like the old code of chivalry, that if you had a fight with somebody — it’s the king’s justice. You throw down the gauntlet. If you have the fight, then you get to take the other person’s land. I think it’s like that. If you invite Megan Rapinoe to receive an award from you, she receives the award and then she beats the crap out of you, she now inherits your magazine.

So she should be the editor of Sports Illustrated and Glamour, she should be the ombudsman of ESPN. Why the hell not? She knows better than you because she plays soccer and is Woke. You deserve all of this, Sports Illustrated. Every little bit of it.

