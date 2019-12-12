(CNBC) Stocks jumped on Thursday as sources tell CNBC a so-called phase one trade deal between the U.S. and China has been agreed to in principle.

The S&P 500 gained 0.9% to end the day at 3,168.57, notching a record close. The Nasdaq Composite also posted an all-time closing high, rising 0.7% to 8,717.32. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 220.75 points higher, or 0.8% at 28,132.05. All three of the major averages reached intraday records, their first since Nov. 27.

U.S. negotiators have the terms of the deal ready for President Donald Trump’s review. CNBC confirmed reports from earlier in the day that said U.S. negotiators are offering to cancel new China tariffs and reduce existing levies on Chinese goods by up to 50% on $360 billion worth of imports. The latest trade news comes ahead of a key Sunday deadline.

Read the full story ›