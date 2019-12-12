New national, state, and combined average polls from recent days not only suggest that public support for impeachment has stalled but that impeachment is beginning to backfire on the Democrat Party as they move forward with their attempt to remove the president from office.

“According to the Monmouth poll – which was released Wednesday – 50 percent said the president should not be impeached and removed from office, with 45 percent calling for impeachment and removal from the White House,” Fox News reported. “It’s a similar story in the Quinnipiac survey, which was released on Tuesday. By a 51-45 percent margin, Americans opposed impeaching and removing the president, little changed from the school’s late November poll.”

Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said, “American voters signal they are slightly more inclined not to impeach than to impeach.”

However, a new Real Clear Politics average poll, which was featured by Fox News’ Chris Wallace and Bret Baier on Thursday, noted that support for impeachment is now the lowest it has ever been and the opposition to it is at the highest it’s ever been.

“Time is not their friend and there was a fascinating poll today, it’s actually the Real Clear Politics average of recent polls and it shows that support impeaching and removing the president is at its lowest since this whole thing began two months ago, Opposition to impeaching and removing the president as at its highest, it basically, the two lines have intersected at I think 46%,” Wallace said. “So, continuing to hold these hearings, continuing to make these arguments … it certainly isn’t getting any bipartisan buy in and I think more Democrats than not think, ‘Look, let’s get this over with, we’re committed to this, we’re going to do it.’”

Wallace continued, “You could argue, that’s a heck of a way to impeach a president but let’s go ahead and do it, get it off out plate and then we can do the things we need to do to campaign in 2020, like it’s USMCA, or drug prices, things we can say we are working for the American people.”

“It’s a question I’ve been asking on ‘Fox News Sunday’ for the last few weeks, which is a greater political risk: going ahead with impeachment or backing off at the last minute and going for censure or something?” Wallace concluded. “It’s unknowable, look Nancy Pelosi is a pretty smart tactician whatever you think of her policies and I think she’s made the calculation for her base, for the vast majority for her members of Congress, not those 31 in the swing districts, it would be much worse not to go ahead with impeachment because you would look foolish having climbed up this mountain and suddenly you’re within reach of the summit and you say, ‘nah, forget it.’”