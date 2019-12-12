Cannabidiol, better known as CBD, was first isolated in 1940 and has become popular as a natural remedy for easing the effects of numerous ailments, including chronic pain, anxiety, sleep disorders, emotional disturbances, epilepsy, and even cancer. It’s also gain popularity because hemp offers our American farmers a new way to compete in an ever-changing economy.

But choosing the best CBD oil for your unique needs can be confusing. With a wide variety of products, potencies, and ingredients on the market, we’ve put together a guide to help you understand what you need to know to buy the right CBD oil.

In this guide we’ll talk about:

The best CBD oils to buy online

How to choose the right CBD oil for you

And what you need to know about taking CBD oil

Let’s start with our top picks.

Top Picks

Best CBD Oil Overall

NuLeaf Naturals wins the title of best CBD oil overall due to its impressive combination of purity, potency, effectiveness, transparency, and affordability. Since it contains no solvents, impurities, or additives, you can feel confident you’re getting only 100% organic, full-spectrum CBD extract.

Best CBD Oil for Value

CBDistillery wins out for best value. They offer a wide range of concentrations designed to suit a variety of individual concerns, and their price points are among the most affordable in the industry. Third-party testing ensures the purity and quality of their full-spectrum and zero-THC oils, making them a great choice for a variety of users. As a company, they focus on providing customers with high-quality, fair-priced products without compromising on purity.

Best CBD Oil for Pain

Spruce wins the title of best CBD oil for pain due to its high potency and stellar industry reputation for pain relief. At 80 milligrams of CBD per milliliter of oil, it’s one of the highest concentrations on the market. Keep in mind that if you are new to CBD, you should slowly work your way up to dosages of this strength.

Best CBD Oil for Anxiety

Naternal wins the title of best CBD oil for anxiety due to its smooth finish and strong calming effects. With various concentrations available, Naternal has a number of options to choose from depending on your size or dosing preferences.

The Best CBD Oils Reviewed

Lack of regulation and transparency within the CBD industry often make it difficult to determine the best product for your needs. This is especially true if you’re unfamiliar with the compound, how it works in the body, and its numerous therapeutic benefits.

With such a vast collection of brands scrambling for your attention — and your wallet — how can you know where to begin? What should you look for in a quality CBD product, and how do you know which products are best for you? We’ve got you covered with our ranking of the 10 best CBD oil products on the market.

NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals has a full-spectrum CBD oil that consistently ranks as one of the highest potency CBD oils on the market. Sourced exclusively from Colorado-grown hemp, NuLeaf places a heavy focus on product purity.

Highlights:

NuLeaf Naturals

Ingredients: USDA-certified, organic, cold-pressed hemp oil, full-spectrum CBD concentrate

Strength: 240 mg – 4,850 mg (50 mg cannabinoids per 1 mL of oil across all products)

Full-spectrum CBD extract Buy Now

NuLeaf’s CBD oil is formulated to provide superior potency and efficacy. The final product is free from additives, heavy metals, toxins, chemicals, and flavors. All NuLeaf products are submitted to independent, third-party labs for quality and purity testing and consistently meet or exceed label claims.

CBDistillery

CBDistillery sources their U.S.-grown hemp straight from non-GMO, organic Colorado farms. They are certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority and produce both full-spectrum extracts and broad-spectrum isolates to suit a wide variety of individuals.

Highlights:

CBDistillery

Ingredients: Extracted hemp oil and coconut MCT oil

Concentration: 150 mg – 5,000 mg

Full-spectrum CBD extract and zero-THC CBD isolate Buy Now



As part of their effort to de-stigmatize CBD use, CBDistillery is also a member of the National Hemp Association and offers third-party lab testing certificates for each of its products. Transparent labeling practices also ensure users are aware of the exact contents in each bottle.

Spruce

Spruce offers high-potency, full-spectrum CBD oil tinctures extracted exclusively from organic Colorado- and Kentucky-grown hemp. Their lab-grade CBD is rigorously tested for quality and purity to ensure a highly potent and effective CBD extract.

Highlights:

Spruce

Ingredients : Full-spectrum hemp extract, organic hemp seed oil, natural flavors

Concentration: 750 mg – 2,400 mg

Full-spectrum CBD extract Buy Now

As a company, Spruce focuses on small-batch CBD production to ensure consistent quality across their product line. Spruce high-potency CBD oil is one of the strongest oils available on the market.

Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web offers full-spectrum CBD oil tinctures and broad-spectrum CBD isolates certified by the U.S Hemp Authority and third-party tested for quality and purity. Their whole-plant extraction process ensures the most beneficial plant compounds remain intact to deliver a wide range of health benefits.

Highlights:

Charlotte’s Web

Ingredients: Organic extra virgin olive oil, hemp extract, natural flavoring

Concentration: 510 mg – 6,000 mg

Full-spectrum CBD extract and zero-THC isolate Buy Now



Charlotte’s Web products are a great choice for individuals looking to experiment with varying doses of CBD oil as their product potency ranges from 17 mg to 60 mg per milliliter of oil. Presently, Charlotte’s Web hemp has not received organic certification.

Lazarus Naturals

Lazarus Naturals offers high-potency, full-spectrum CBD oil and raw CBD isolate extracted exclusively from U.S.-grown hemp. The company prides themselves on sourcing approximately 70% of their hemp from their own Oregon-based farm, with the remaining 30% originating from farms local to the area.

Highlights:

Lazarus Naturals

Ingredients: Fractionated coconut oil, hemp extract, natural flavors

Concentration: 225 mg – 6,000 mg

Full-spectrum CBD extract and raw, zero-THC CBD isolate Buy Now

Lazarus Naturals is committed to ensuring all its products meet rigorous quality testing and purity standards. They offer users readily available lab test results and practice transparent product labeling. To help ensure product purity, Lazarus adheres to the standards set forth by the American Herbal Pharmacopoeia for cannabis testing.

Bluebird Botanicals

Bluebird Botanicals offers full- and broad-spectrum, multi-potency CBD oils designed to suit a wide range of users and conditions. Using organic, Colorado-grown hemp, Bluebird formulates both zero-THC oil and highly concentrated full-spectrum extract for a wide range of users.

Highlights:

Bluebird Botanicals

Ingredients: hemp extract and organic extra virgin olive oil

Concentration: 250 mg – 1,500 mg

Full spectrum CBD extract and 99.9% pure, zero-THC CBD isolate Buy Now

Bluebird is committed to rigorous quality control testing and maintains full product transparency in their online batch database. There, users can find information on purity, potency, and product ingredients. They were also the first company to receive certification for being glyphosate-residue free.

Naternal

Naternal offers both full-spectrum CBD extract and broad-spectrum hemp oil extracted exclusively from North Carolina-grown hemp. Their full-spectrum extract features a wide range of beneficial compounds designed to promote optimal wellness. For those looking to avoid THC, their broad-spectrum oil offers many of the same benefits in a zero-THC formula.

Highlights:

Naternal Ingredients: hemp extract and organic extra virgin olive oil

Concentration: 600 mg – 2,400 mg

Full spectrum CBD extract and broad-spectrum, zero-THC isolate Buy Now

Naternal is committed to accountability, transparency, and rigorous product testing. To that end, all of their products undergo independent, third-party lab testing to ensure purity, quality, and potency.

Medterra

Medterra delivers high-quality, broad-spectrum CBD isolates — a great option for individuals who must regularly submit to drug testing. Extracted from non-GMO hemp sourced exclusively from Kentucky, Medterra’s CBD oil product line is U.S. Hemp Authority Certified to ensure product quality.

Highlights:

Naternal Ingredients: Organic, 99% pure CBD concentrate and MCT oil

Strength: 500 mg – 3,000 mg

Broad-spectrum CBD isolate with zero THC Buy Now

Medterra’s CBD concentrate is achieved through careful CO2 extraction and analyzed for purity and potency via third-party lab testing. All Medterra CBD oil products are guaranteed to be free from heavy metals, microbes, bacteria, pesticides, and mycotoxins.

cbdMD

cbdMD places a distinct focus on quality product sourcing, extracting their CBD exclusively from USA-grown hemp. Their zero-THC tinctures are an effective option for individuals who undergo regular drug testing.

Highlights:

cbdMD

Ingredients: Non-GMO, THC-free, organic hemp and MCT oil

Concentration: 300 mg – 7,500 mg

Broad-spectrum CBD isolate Buy Now

cbdMD prides themselves on their precise, transparent manufacturing processes and rigorous in-house product testing. Independent, third-party lab tests also verify that each product is free from synthetic additives.

Sunday Scaries

Sunday Scaries extracts their CBD direct from Colorado-grown hemp and prides themselves on transparent product labeling. Their broad-spectrum CBD isolate is a great choice for individuals looking to avoid products containing THC. Their unique tincture features a range of beneficial ingredients designed to boost energy, enhance cognitive function, and support immune system function.

Highlights:

Sunday Scaries Ingredients: Broad spectrum CBD oil, vitamin B12, vitamin D3, coconut oil, and organic stevia

Concentration: 500 mg

Broad-spectrum CBD isolate with zero THC Buy Now

Sunday Scaries CBD oil is on the lower side of the dosage spectrum, making it a great choice for everyday wellness. As part of their commitment to product transparency, all Sunday Scaries products undergo independent, third-party lab testing for quality, purity, and potency.

Buying CBD Oils: What You Need to Know

The cannabidiol or CBD compound is derived from the cannabis plant. It is most commonly found on the market in the form of CBD oil tinctures.

When looking for a CBD oil, you want to be sure to check five things.

Test results : Products that undergo third-party testing openly disclose product purity, ingredients, potency, and quality. If a CBD oil is willing to display test results, it’s a safe bet. Brand reputation : Before you buy from a CBD brand, do a quick search of online reviews. See if the brand has failed any tests from third-party sites and read what other consumers have to say about the products. Hemp source : We recommend CBD oils that source hemp that is grown in the United States. Domestically sourced hemp must comply with government farming regulations concerning pesticide use. This means you know what to expect every time you buy your CBD oil. It will always maintain a certain level of quality, purity, and safety. Bottle concentration : CBD oils that offer various concentrations allow you to experiment with your dosage until you find the right fit. Look for products that offer both low- and high-potency. Transparent Label: Steer clear of CBD oils that do not disclose the source of their hemp or that source hemp from unregulated countries outside the U.S. Also, avoid products that do not list CBD concentration per individual dose.

Let’s dive a little deeper into the different types of CBD oils.

Types of CBD Oils: Full-Spectrum vs. Broad Spectrum

There are three types of CBD oil: full-spectrum CBD extract, broad-spectrum extract, and CBD isolate.

Full-spectrum CBD is minimally processed, and it retains all the beneficial plant compounds that give CBD its therapeutic health benefits such as essential oils and omega-3 fatty acids. It also contains small amounts of the psychoactive compound, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). This does not mean you will experience a full-blown “high” effect, but you may feel a slight buzz. It’s important to note that full-spectrum extracts must comply with federal laws stipulating a THC content of no more than 0.3%.

Broad-spectrum CBD is a zero-THC product that still contains other terpenes and cannabinoids. It is made for people who still want to experience some of the benefits of whole plant therapy without the THC.

CBD isolate is another zero-THC product, only this product contains no other plant materials. Because it is an isolate, it does not retain the same beneficial qualities as a full-spectrum product. These products are best for anyone who is regularly drug tested or who wants to completely avoid THC.

Why Would You Take CBD Oil?

The human body contains a specialized, complex network known as the endocannabinoid system. Your body naturally produces cannabinoids, so you’re already accustomed to utilizing these compounds, whether you know it or not. Ongoing research suggests that cannabinoids may improve a variety of health issues and restore normal system functioning.

If you struggle with insomnia, anxiety, stress, chronic pain, inflammation, seizures, depression, PTSD, or nausea, CBD may improve your condition. The compound has also proven beneficial for substance abuse, mental disorders, cancer-related symptoms, heart health, and nervous system health.

Know Before You Buy the Best CBD Oils

CBD Oils have been shown to be a natural and effective way to treat a variety of conditions including insomnia, anxiety, and chronic pain, just to name a few.

We have to stress that CBD oil is not marijuana; when you buy a broad-spectrum CBD oil, you don’t have to worry about THC content, getting “high,” or failing drug tests. The top 10 best CBD oils we listed above have proven to be focused on consumer health over profit, and we highly recommend each one.

Have you used CBD oils? What was your experience? Have questions about the brands listed above? Let us know in the comments below!