Welcome to The Hill’s annual Top Lobbyists list.
2019 was a frenetic year for K Street, with a number of high-profile fights on legislative and regulatory issues, even as Washington was riveted by impeachment drama and a contentious 2020 presidential election took shape.
In a busy and testing year for the influence world, these are the people who wielded their clout and knowledge most effectively on behalf of their clients.
ADVERTISEMENT
Not all of those honored on this list are formally registered as lobbyists. The list highlights the broad range of talents needed to succeed in the influence industry. But the people below are all at the top of their game — and the ones the nation’s biggest companies, labor unions and associations turn to when they want their voices heard in the nation’s capital.
The ranks of Washington’s policy experts and influencers run deep, but these are the players who stand out for delivering results for their clients in the halls of Congress and the administration.
Corporate
Gina Adams and Lance Mangum, FedEx Corp.
Jane Adams, Johnson & Johnson
ADVERTISEMENT
Tricia Purdy, UnitedHealth Group Inc.
Ali Amirhooshmand, Magic Leap Inc.
Bryan Anderson, Southern Co.
Bill Barloon, Sprint Corp.
Wayne Berman, The Blackstone Group Inc.
Karan Bhatia, Google LLC
Abigail Blunt, The Kraft Heinz Co.
Dwayne Carson and Justine Handelman, The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association
Maria Cino, Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Mo Cowan, General Electric Co.
Sarah Fanning, The Travelers Companies Inc.
Terri Fariello, United Airlines Inc.
Fred Ferguson, Vista Outdoor Inc.
Bob Filippone, Merck & Co.
Tucker Foote and Tom Gannon, Mastercard Inc.
Maggie Gage, MetLife Inc.
Matt Gelman and Fred Humphries, Microsoft Corp.
Ken Glueck, Oracle Corp.
Bruce Harris, Walmart Inc.
Rich Haselwood, Reynolds American Inc.
James Hayes, Tenable Inc.
ADVERTISEMENT
Robert Helm and Betsy Schmid, General Dynamics Corp.
Brian Hendricks, Nokia Corp.
Brian Henneberry, Koch Companies Public Sector LLC
Jessica Herrera-Flanigan, Univision Communications Inc.
Guy Hicks, Airbus Group Inc.
Ed Hill, Bank of America Corp.
Robert Hoffman, Accenture
ADVERTISEMENT
Jessica Hogle, PG&E Corp.
Brian Huseman and Steve Hartell, Amazon.com Inc.
Alethia Jackson, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.
Robert Jones, Pfizer Inc.
Lesley A. Kalan, Northrop Grumman Corp.
Joel Kaplan, Facebook Inc.
Timothy Keating, Boeing Co.
Heather Kennedy, The Home Depot Inc.
Michael Kennedy, VMware Inc.
Will Kinzel, MillerCoors
Laura Lane, Dontai Smalls and Mike Kiely, United Parcel Service Inc.
Melissa Lavinson, Pepco Holdings
Chris Leahy, Intuit Inc.
Curt Magleby, Ford Motor Co.
Meagan McCanna, Airbnb Inc.
Tim McKone and Susan Santana, AT&T Inc.
Jake Menefee, Marathon Petroleum Corp.
Jeanne Mitchell, Exxon Mobil Corp.
Mara Motherway, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.
Michael Moran, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
Majida Mourad, Tellurian Inc.
Gregg Sheiowitz, Zurich North America
Chandler Morse, Workday Inc.
Christopher Padilla, IBM Corp.
Dean Pappas and Steve English, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co.
Michael Paese and Michael Thompson, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Adam Peterman, Marie Sylla-Dixon and Michelle Persaud, T-Mobile US Inc.
Mike Parrish, Bayer US
David Quinalty, Waymo LLC
Robert Rangel, Lockheed Martin Corp.
Louis Renjel, Duke Energy Corp.
Isaac Reyes, Target Corp.
Mitch Rose, Comcast Corp.
Norberto Salinas and Lisa Malloy, Intel Corp.
Brian Smith, Regions Bank
Matt Stanton, Constellation Brands Inc.
Lynn Starr, Ericsson
Cindy Jimenez Turner, United Technologies Corp.
Omar Vargas, 3M
Jonathan Weisgall, Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co.
Candi Wolff, Citigroup Inc.
Molly Wilkinson and Nate Gatten, American Airlines Inc.
Cherie Wilson and Richard Lopez, General Motors Co.
Heather Wingate, Delta Air Lines Inc.
Corie Wright, Netflix Inc.
Marcela Zamora, Verizon Communications Inc.
Associations
Craig Albright, BSA | The Software Alliance
Todd Askew, American Medical Association
Dana Atkins, Military Officers Association of America
Greg Baer and Anthony Cimino, Bank Policy Institute
Mark Baker, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association
Meredith Attwell Baker, CTIA
Michael Beckerman, Internet Association
Kenneth Bentsen Jr., Jamie Wall and Mark Schuermann, Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
B. Dan Berger, Brad Thaler and Carrie HuntCarrie HuntThe Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2019 The difference between banks and credit unions could not be clearer Updated Glass-Steagall would make banks put people before profits MORE, National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions
Joshua Bolten, Business Roundtable
Manuel Bonilla, American Society of Anesthesiologists
John Bozzella, Global Automakers
Neil Bradley and Jack Howard, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Kevin Burke and Annie Russo, Airports Council International — North America
Steve Caldeira, Household & Commercial Products Association
Nicholas E. Calio and Christine Burgeson, Airlines for America
Chase Cannon and Matt Willette, American Optometric Association
Robert Cresanti and Matthew Haller, International Franchise Association
Geoff Cooper, Renewable Fuels Association
Greg Crist, AdvaMed
Chester “Chip” Davis Jr., Association for Accessible Medicines
Jeffrey D. DeBoer, The Real Estate Roundtable
Roger Dow and Tori Barnes, U.S. Travel Association
Juanita Duggan, National Federation of Independent Business
Kip Eideberg, Association of Equipment Manufacturers
Eric Fanning, Aerospace Industries Association
Jennifer Fisher and Chris Tampio, American Dental Association
Geoff Freeman and Bryan Zumwalt, Grocery Manufacturers Association
David French, National Retail Federation
Lee Fuller, Independent Petroleum Association of America
Coley George, NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots
Marco Giamberardino, National Electrical Contractors Association
Elizabeth Goodman and Matt Eyles, America’s Health Insurance Plans
Christine LoCascio, Kelly Poulsen, and Jessie Brady, Distilled Spirits Council
Jimi Grande, National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies
Dan Grattan, Mortgage Bankers Association
James Greenwood, Biotechnology Innovation Organization
Karen Harbert and George Lowe, American Gas Association
Jason Hartke, Alliance to Save Energy
Michael Herson, American Defense International
Jerry Howard, National Association of Home Builders
Richard Hunt, Consumer Bankers Association
Chip Kahn, Federation of American Hospitals
Bradley Karbowsky, United Association of Plumbers & Fitters of US & Canada
Kori Blalock Keller, National Association of Letter Carriers
Heather O’Beirne Kelly and Karen Studwell, American Psychological Association
Maria Korsnick, Nuclear Energy Institute
Thomas Kuhn and Brian Wolff, Edison Electric Institute
Garrett Levin, Digital Media Association
Linda Lipsen, American Association for Justice
Gail MacKinnon and Patrick Kilcur, Motion Picture Association
Kyle Makarios, United Brotherhood of Carpenters
Shannon McGahn, National Association of Realtors
Nancy McLernon, Organization for International Investment
Linda Moore, TechNet
Bill Miller and Chris Cylke, American Gaming Association
Susan Neely, American Council of Life Insurers
Rob Nichols and James Ballentine, American Bankers Association
Rich Nolan, National Mining Association
Jim Nussle and Ryan Donovan, Credit Union National Association
Jason Ouimet, National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action
Jason Oxman and Shannon Taylor, Information Technology Industry Council
Mark Parkinson, American Health Care Association
Bob Pease and Katie Marisic, Brewers Association
Stanley Pierre-Louis, Entertainment Software Association
Richard Pollack, American Hospital Association
Michael Powell, NCTA — The Internet & Television Association
Craig Purser and Laurie Knight, National Beer Wholesalers Association
Rebeca Romero Rainey and Paul Merski, Independent Community Bankers of America
Bree Raum, American Wind Energy Association
Morgan Reed, ACT: The App Association
Nichole Francis Reynolds, Interstate Natural Gas Association of America
Jim Riley, National Waste and Recycling Association
Dan Roehl and Matt Walker, National Restaurant Association
Chip Rogers, American Hotel & Lodging Association
Patricia Rojas-Ungar, Outdoor Industry Association
John Rother, National Coalition on Health Care
Cinnamon Rogers, Computing Technology Industry Association
Bob Rusbuldt and Charles Symington, Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America
Jennifer Safavian, Retail Industry Leaders Association
Stephen Sandherr, Associated General Contractors of America
J.C. Scott, Pharmaceutical Care Management Association
Gary Shapiro, Consumer Technology Association
Emily Skor, Growth Energy
Gordon Smith, National Association of Broadcasters
Mike Sommers, American Petroleum Institute
Jonathan Spalter, USTelecom
Kristen Swearingen, Associated Builders and Contractors
Scott Talbott, Electronic Transactions Association
Jeff Tassey, Electronic Payments Coalition
Mary Kay Thatcher, Syngenta
Jay Timmons and Aric Newhouse, National Association of Manufacturers
Chet Thompson, American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers
Stephen Ubl and Lori Reilly, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America
Dirk Van Dongen, National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors
Andrew Walmsley, R.J. Karney and Scott Bennett, American Farm Bureau Federation
Kirsten Wegner, Modern Markets Initiative
Ryan Weston, Sugar Cane League
Jerry White, American Speech-Language-Hearing Association
Nathaniel Wienecke and J. Stephen Zielezienski, American Property Casualty Insurance Association
Hired Guns
Josh Ackil and Matt Tanielian, Franklin Square Group
Kai Anderson, Barry Rhoads and Jordan Bernstein, Cassidy and Associates
Cristina Antelo, Ferox Strategies
Brian Ballard, Ballard Partners
Andy Barbour, Smith-Free Group
Haley Barbour, Loren Monroe, Remy Brim and Erskine Wells, BGR Group
Jim Barnette, Doug Kantor and Darryl Nirenberg, Steptoe & Johnson LLP
Doyle Bartlett and Chris McCannell, GrayRobinson
Bethany Bassett, Rasky Partners
Jennifer Bell, Chamber Hill Strategies
Bob Bissen, Cannae Policy Group
Kirk Blalock and Kirsten Chadwick, Fierce Government Relations
John Blount, Ervin Hill Strategy
Dan Boston, Health Policy Source
Chuck Brain, Capitol Hill Strategies
Paul Brathwaite, Federal Street Strategies
David Castagnetti, Dean Rosen and David Thomas, Mehlman Castagnetti Rosen & Thomas
Rob Chamberlin and Sam Whitehorn, Elevate
Rob Collins and Mike Ference, S-3 Group
Justin Daly, Daly Consulting Group
Tom Daschle and Nathan Daschle, The Daschle Group
Licy Do Canto, BCW
Michael Drobac, Robert Wasinger and Mona Mohib, McGuireWoods Consulting
Ken Duberstein and David Schiappa, The Duberstein Group
Ingrid Duran and Catherine Pino, D&P Creative Strategies
Martin Edwards, Ice Miller Strategies
Missy Edwards, Missy Edwards Strategies
Steve Eichenauer and Patrick O’Neill, Public Strategies Washington Inc.
Steve Elmendorf and Jimmy Ryan, Subject Matter
Holly Fechner, Bill Wichterman and Muftiah McCartin, Covington & Burling LLP
John Feehery, EFB Advocacy
Mitchell Feuer and John Anderson, Rich Feuer Anderson
Camden Fine, Calvert Advisors LLC
Shannon Finley, Warren Tryon and Ann Jablon, Capitol Counsel
Jeff Forbes and Dan Tate Jr., Forbes Tate Partners
Jim Flood, Crowell & Moring
Omar Franco and Bert Gómez, Becker
Elizabeth Frazee, TwinLogic Strategies
Kimberley Fritts, Cogent Strategies
Noe Garcia and Charles Cooper, Signal Group Consulting
Sam Geduldig, John Stipicevic and Mike Catanzaro, CGCN Group
Chris Giblin, Moses Mercado and Karissa Willhite, Ogilvy Government Relations
Rich Gold, Kathryn Lehman, David Whitestone and Scott Mason, Holland & Knight
Gregg Hartley and Andy Blunt, Husch Blackwell Strategies
Ralph Hellmann and David Lugar, Lugar Hellmann Group
Michael Herson, American Defense International
Mike Hettinger, Hettinger Strategy Group
Susan Hirschmann and Matthew Hoekstra, Williams & Jensen
Josh Holly, Holly Strategies
Mike House and Ivan Zapien, Hogan Lovells
Erik Huey, Platinum Advisors
Joel Johnson, The Glover Park Group
Travis Johnson, 1607 Strategies
Matt Keelen, The Keelen Group
Kevin Kelly, Clark Hill
Ken Kies, The Federal Policy Group
Israel “Izzy” Klein and Matt Johnson, Klein/Johnson Group
Lisa Kountoupes, Lori Denham and Julie Hershey Carr, KDCR partners LLC
Chris Lamond and Andy Rosenberg, Thorn Run Partners
Marc Lampkin, Al Mottur and Greta Joynes, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck
Bryan Lanza, Mercury
Blanche Lincoln, Lincoln Policy Group
Robert Livingston, The Livingston Group LLC
Esteban López-Rosado, LGA Strategies
Trent Lott, John Breaux and Jack KingstonJohon (Jack) Heddens KingstonThe Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2019 Hundreds apply to fill Isakson’s Senate seat in Georgia Nancy Pelosi is ready for this fight MORE, Squire Patton Boggs
Patrick Martin, Cozen O’Connor
Frank McCarthy, McCarthy Advanced Consulting
Mike Merola, Winning Strategies Washington
Jeff Miller, Miller Strategies
Kyle Nevins, Steve Stombres and Jonathan Slemrod, Harbinger Strategies
Don Nickles and Stacey Hughes, The Nickles Group
Larry O’Brien, The OB-C Group
Tom O’Donnell, Gephardt Government Affairs
Kevin O’Neill, Eugenia Pierson and Dana Weekes, Arnold & Porter
Manuel Ortiz, VantageKnight
Scott Pastrick and Charlie Black, Prime Policy Group
Ilisa Halpern Paul and Jodie Curtis, District Policy Group
Jeff Peck, Andrew McKechnie and Drew Cantor, Peck Madigan Jones
Steven Phillips, DLA Piper
Jim Pitts and Chris Cox, Navigators Global
Heather Podesta, Invariant
Brian Pomper, Hunter Bates, Scott Parven, Arshi Siddiqui and Geoff Verhoff, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Lendell Porterfield, Dwight Fettig and Dawn Sears, Porterfield, Fettig & Sears LLC
Thomas Quinn, Venable LLP
Robert Raben and Estuardo Rodríguez, The Raben Group
Bob Rapoza, Rapoza Associates
Oscar Ramirez and Dana Thompson, Fulcrum Public Affairs
Mark Rayder, Alston & Bird
Vin Roberti, Steven Irizarry and Drew Cole, Roberti Global
Chuck Rocha, Solidarity Strategies
Jerr Rosenbaum, Tim Hannegan and Jennifer Poersch, Hannegan Landau Poersch & Rosenbaum Advocacy
Emanuel Rouvelas, Darrell Conner and Bart Gordon, K&L Gates
John Russell and Sander Lurie, Dentons
Scott Segal and Dee Martin, Bracewell
Rhod Shaw and Jason Schendle, Alpine Group
Michaela Sims, Sims Strategies
Marsha Simon, Simon & Co
Mike Smith and Jim Richards, Cornerstone Government Affairs
Tracy Spicer, Avenue Solutions
David Tamasi, Chartwell Strategy Group
Linda Tarplin, Tarplin, Downs & Young LLC
Carl Thorsen and Alec French, Thorsen French Advocacy
David Urban and Manus Cooney, American Continental Group
Mark Van de Water, Baker Donelson
Bob Van Heuvelen, VH Strategies
Stu Van Scoyoc, Jennifer LaTourette and Steve Palmer, Van Scoyoc Associates
Stewart Verdery, Kate Mills and Andrew Howell, Monument Advocacy
Jack Victory and Rick Shelby, Capitol Hill Consulting Group
Alex Vogel, The Vogel Group
Chris Wall, The Policy Group
Henry WaxmanHenry Arnold WaxmanThe Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2019 Lawmakers come together to honor Cummings: ‘One of the greats in our country’s history’ Lessons from Congress’ last big battle on climate MORE, Waxman Strategies
Scott Weaver, Wiley Rein LLP
Jonathan Yarowsky and Rob Lehman, WilmerHale
Grassroots
Brandon Arnold and Pete Sepp, National Taxpayers Union
Lauren Augustine, Student Veterans of America
Matt Bennett, Third Way
Michael Breen, Human Rights First
Garrett Bess, Heritage Action for America
John Bowman and Alexandra Adams, Natural Resources Defense Council
Jeremy Butler, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America
Thomas M. Conway, United Steelworkers
Ken Cook, Environmental Working Group
Steve Ellis and Autumn Hanna, Taxpayers for Common Sense
Susie Feliz, National Urban League
Marvin Feuer, American Israel Public Affairs Committee
Karen Hobert Flynn and Aaron Scherb, Common Cause
Joe Franco, LeadingAge
Lily Eskelsen García, National Education Association
Vanita Gupta, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
Joshua Habursky, Grassroots Professional Network
Mary Kay Henry, Service Employees International Union
Craig Holman and Lisa Gilbert, Public Citizen
Marty Irby, Animal Wellness Action
Frederick Isasi, Families USA
Fred Krupp, Environmental Defense Fund
Nancy LeaMond, AARP
Joanne Lin, Philippe Nassif and Daniel Balson, Amnesty International USA
Liz Lopez, YWCA USA
Tom McClusky, March for Life Education & Defense Fund
Meredith McGehee, Issue One
Bill McKibben, Natalie Mebane and Tamara Toles O’Laughlin, 350.org
Ed Mierzwinski, U.S. Public Interest Research Group
Eric Mitchell, Adtalem Global Education
Abby Tinsley, National Wildlife Federation
Janet Murguía, UnidosUS
Katie Murtha, Environment America and U.S. Public Interest Research Group
Matthew Myers, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids
Brendan Mysliwiec, Appalachian Trail Conservancy
Grover Norquist, Americans for Tax Reform
Tim Phillips, Americans for Prosperity
Melinda Pierce, Sierra Club
Andrew Roth, David McIntosh and Scott Parkinson, Club for Growth
Lee Saunders, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees
Thomas Schatz, Citizens Against Government Waste
Christopher Shelton, Communications Workers of America
Tiernan Sittenfeld and Sara Chieffo, League of Conservation Voters
Richard Trumka and Bill Samuel, AFL-CIO
Heather Valentine, Bread for the World
Fred Wertheimer, Democracy 21
Dylan Williams, J Street
John Feehery is a columnist for The Hill.
The following have published opinion pieces on thehill.com in 2019: Lauren Augustine, Haley Barbour, Tori Barnes, Michael Beckerman, Neil Bradley, Tom Daschle, Juanita Duggan, Geoff Freeman, Lisa Gilbert, James Greenwood, Vanita Gupta, Mary Kay Henry, Karen Hobart Flynn, Craig Holman, Carrie Hunt, Jack Kingston, Fred Krupp, Nancy LeaMond, Tom McClusky, Meredith McGehee, Bill McKibben, Linda Moore, Philippe Nassif, Susan Neely, Rob Nichols, Grover Norquist, Jason Oxman, Christopher Padilla, Mark Parkinson, Tim Phillips, Chip Rogers, John Rother, Thomas Schatz, Christopher Shelton, Jonathan Spalter, Robert Wasinger , Kirsten Wegner, Fred Wertheimer