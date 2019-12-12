Welcome to The Hill’s annual Top Lobbyists list.

2019 was a frenetic year for K Street, with a number of high-profile fights on legislative and regulatory issues, even as Washington was riveted by impeachment drama and a contentious 2020 presidential election took shape.

In a busy and testing year for the influence world, these are the people who wielded their clout and knowledge most effectively on behalf of their clients.

Not all of those honored on this list are formally registered as lobbyists. The list highlights the broad range of talents needed to succeed in the influence industry. But the people below are all at the top of their game — and the ones the nation’s biggest companies, labor unions and associations turn to when they want their voices heard in the nation’s capital.

The ranks of Washington’s policy experts and influencers run deep, but these are the players who stand out for delivering results for their clients in the halls of Congress and the administration.

Corporate

Gina Adams and Lance Mangum, FedEx Corp.

Jane Adams, Johnson & Johnson

Tricia Purdy, UnitedHealth Group Inc.

Ali Amirhooshmand, Magic Leap Inc.

Bryan Anderson, Southern Co.

Bill Barloon, Sprint Corp.

Wayne Berman, The Blackstone Group Inc.

Karan Bhatia, Google LLC

Abigail Blunt, The Kraft Heinz Co.

Dwayne Carson and Justine Handelman, The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

Maria Cino, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Mo Cowan, General Electric Co.

Sarah Fanning, The Travelers Companies Inc.

Terri Fariello, United Airlines Inc.

Fred Ferguson, Vista Outdoor Inc.

Bob Filippone, Merck & Co.

Tucker Foote and Tom Gannon, Mastercard Inc.

Maggie Gage, MetLife Inc.

Matt Gelman and Fred Humphries, Microsoft Corp.

Ken Glueck, Oracle Corp.

Bruce Harris, Walmart Inc.

Rich Haselwood, Reynolds American Inc.

James Hayes, Tenable Inc.

Robert Helm and Betsy Schmid, General Dynamics Corp.

Brian Hendricks, Nokia Corp.

Brian Henneberry, Koch Companies Public Sector LLC

Jessica Herrera-Flanigan, Univision Communications Inc.

Guy Hicks, Airbus Group Inc.

Ed Hill, Bank of America Corp.

Robert Hoffman, Accenture

Jessica Hogle, PG&E Corp.

Brian Huseman and Steve Hartell, Amazon.com Inc.

Alethia Jackson, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Robert Jones, Pfizer Inc.

Lesley A. Kalan, Northrop Grumman Corp.

Joel Kaplan, Facebook Inc.

Timothy Keating, Boeing Co.

Heather Kennedy, The Home Depot Inc.

Michael Kennedy, VMware Inc.

Will Kinzel, MillerCoors

Laura Lane, Dontai Smalls and Mike Kiely, United Parcel Service Inc.

Melissa Lavinson, Pepco Holdings

Chris Leahy, Intuit Inc.

Curt Magleby, Ford Motor Co.

Meagan McCanna, Airbnb Inc.

Tim McKone and Susan Santana, AT&T Inc.

Jake Menefee, Marathon Petroleum Corp.

Jeanne Mitchell, Exxon Mobil Corp.

Mara Motherway, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

Michael Moran, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Majida Mourad, Tellurian Inc.

Gregg Sheiowitz, Zurich North America

Chandler Morse, Workday Inc.

Christopher Padilla, IBM Corp.

Dean Pappas and Steve English, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co.

Michael Paese and Michael Thompson, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Adam Peterman, Marie Sylla-Dixon and Michelle Persaud, T-Mobile US Inc.

Mike Parrish, Bayer US

David Quinalty, Waymo LLC

Robert Rangel, Lockheed Martin Corp.

Louis Renjel, Duke Energy Corp.

Isaac Reyes, Target Corp.

Mitch Rose, Comcast Corp.

Norberto Salinas and Lisa Malloy, Intel Corp.

Brian Smith, Regions Bank

Matt Stanton, Constellation Brands Inc.

Lynn Starr, Ericsson

Cindy Jimenez Turner, United Technologies Corp.

Omar Vargas, 3M

Jonathan Weisgall, Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co.

Candi Wolff, Citigroup Inc.

Molly Wilkinson and Nate Gatten, American Airlines Inc.

Cherie Wilson and Richard Lopez, General Motors Co.

Heather Wingate, Delta Air Lines Inc.

Corie Wright, Netflix Inc.

Marcela Zamora, Verizon Communications Inc.

Associations

Craig Albright, BSA | The Software Alliance

Todd Askew, American Medical Association

Dana Atkins, Military Officers Association of America

Greg Baer and Anthony Cimino, Bank Policy Institute

Mark Baker, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association

Meredith Attwell Baker, CTIA

Michael Beckerman, Internet Association

Kenneth Bentsen Jr., Jamie Wall and Mark Schuermann, Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association

B. Dan Berger, Brad Thaler and Carrie HuntCarrie HuntThe Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2019 The difference between banks and credit unions could not be clearer Updated Glass-Steagall would make banks put people before profits MORE, National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions

Joshua Bolten, Business Roundtable

Manuel Bonilla, American Society of Anesthesiologists

John Bozzella, Global Automakers

Neil Bradley and Jack Howard, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Kevin Burke and Annie Russo, Airports Council International — North America

Steve Caldeira, Household & Commercial Products Association

Nicholas E. Calio and Christine Burgeson, Airlines for America

Chase Cannon and Matt Willette, American Optometric Association

Robert Cresanti and Matthew Haller, International Franchise Association

Geoff Cooper, Renewable Fuels Association

Greg Crist, AdvaMed

Chester “Chip” Davis Jr., Association for Accessible Medicines

Jeffrey D. DeBoer, The Real Estate Roundtable

Roger Dow and Tori Barnes, U.S. Travel Association

Juanita Duggan, National Federation of Independent Business

Kip Eideberg, Association of Equipment Manufacturers

Eric Fanning, Aerospace Industries Association

Jennifer Fisher and Chris Tampio, American Dental Association

Geoff Freeman and Bryan Zumwalt, Grocery Manufacturers Association

David French, National Retail Federation

Lee Fuller, Independent Petroleum Association of America

Coley George, NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots

Marco Giamberardino, National Electrical Contractors Association

Elizabeth Goodman and Matt Eyles, America’s Health Insurance Plans

Christine LoCascio, Kelly Poulsen, and Jessie Brady, Distilled Spirits Council

Jimi Grande, National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies

Dan Grattan, Mortgage Bankers Association

James Greenwood, Biotechnology Innovation Organization

Karen Harbert and George Lowe, American Gas Association

Jason Hartke, Alliance to Save Energy

Michael Herson, American Defense International

Jerry Howard, National Association of Home Builders

Richard Hunt, Consumer Bankers Association

Chip Kahn, Federation of American Hospitals

Bradley Karbowsky, United Association of Plumbers & Fitters of US & Canada

Kori Blalock Keller, National Association of Letter Carriers

Heather O’Beirne Kelly and Karen Studwell, American Psychological Association

Maria Korsnick, Nuclear Energy Institute

Thomas Kuhn and Brian Wolff, Edison Electric Institute

Garrett Levin, Digital Media Association

Linda Lipsen, American Association for Justice

Gail MacKinnon and Patrick Kilcur, Motion Picture Association

Kyle Makarios, United Brotherhood of Carpenters

Shannon McGahn, National Association of Realtors

Nancy McLernon, Organization for International Investment

Linda Moore, TechNet

Bill Miller and Chris Cylke, American Gaming Association

Susan Neely, American Council of Life Insurers

Rob Nichols and James Ballentine, American Bankers Association

Rich Nolan, National Mining Association

Jim Nussle and Ryan Donovan, Credit Union National Association

Jason Ouimet, National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action

Jason Oxman and Shannon Taylor, Information Technology Industry Council

Mark Parkinson, American Health Care Association

Bob Pease and Katie Marisic, Brewers Association

Stanley Pierre-Louis, Entertainment Software Association

Richard Pollack, American Hospital Association

Michael Powell, NCTA — The Internet & Television Association

Craig Purser and Laurie Knight, National Beer Wholesalers Association

Rebeca Romero Rainey and Paul Merski, Independent Community Bankers of America

Bree Raum, American Wind Energy Association

Morgan Reed, ACT: The App Association

Nichole Francis Reynolds, Interstate Natural Gas Association of America

Jim Riley, National Waste and Recycling Association

Dan Roehl and Matt Walker, National Restaurant Association

Chip Rogers, American Hotel & Lodging Association

Patricia Rojas-Ungar, Outdoor Industry Association

John Rother, National Coalition on Health Care

Cinnamon Rogers, Computing Technology Industry Association

Bob Rusbuldt and Charles Symington, Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America

Jennifer Safavian, Retail Industry Leaders Association

Stephen Sandherr, Associated General Contractors of America

J.C. Scott, Pharmaceutical Care Management Association

Gary Shapiro, Consumer Technology Association

Emily Skor, Growth Energy

Gordon Smith, National Association of Broadcasters

Mike Sommers, American Petroleum Institute

Jonathan Spalter, USTelecom

Kristen Swearingen, Associated Builders and Contractors

Scott Talbott, Electronic Transactions Association

Jeff Tassey, Electronic Payments Coalition

Mary Kay Thatcher, Syngenta

Jay Timmons and Aric Newhouse, National Association of Manufacturers

Chet Thompson, American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers

Stephen Ubl and Lori Reilly, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America

Dirk Van Dongen, National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors

Andrew Walmsley, R.J. Karney and Scott Bennett, American Farm Bureau Federation

Kirsten Wegner, Modern Markets Initiative

Ryan Weston, Sugar Cane League

Jerry White, American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Nathaniel Wienecke and J. Stephen Zielezienski, American Property Casualty Insurance Association

Hired Guns

Josh Ackil and Matt Tanielian, Franklin Square Group

Kai Anderson, Barry Rhoads and Jordan Bernstein, Cassidy and Associates

Cristina Antelo, Ferox Strategies

Brian Ballard, Ballard Partners

Andy Barbour, Smith-Free Group

Haley Barbour, Loren Monroe, Remy Brim and Erskine Wells, BGR Group

Jim Barnette, Doug Kantor and Darryl Nirenberg, Steptoe & Johnson LLP

Doyle Bartlett and Chris McCannell, GrayRobinson

Bethany Bassett, Rasky Partners

Jennifer Bell, Chamber Hill Strategies

Bob Bissen, Cannae Policy Group

Kirk Blalock and Kirsten Chadwick, Fierce Government Relations

John Blount, Ervin Hill Strategy

Dan Boston, Health Policy Source

Chuck Brain, Capitol Hill Strategies

Paul Brathwaite, Federal Street Strategies

David Castagnetti, Dean Rosen and David Thomas, Mehlman Castagnetti Rosen & Thomas

Rob Chamberlin and Sam Whitehorn, Elevate

Rob Collins and Mike Ference, S-3 Group

Justin Daly, Daly Consulting Group

Tom Daschle and Nathan Daschle, The Daschle Group

Licy Do Canto, BCW

Michael Drobac, Robert Wasinger and Mona Mohib, McGuireWoods Consulting

Ken Duberstein and David Schiappa, The Duberstein Group

Ingrid Duran and Catherine Pino, D&P Creative Strategies

Martin Edwards, Ice Miller Strategies

Missy Edwards, Missy Edwards Strategies

Steve Eichenauer and Patrick O’Neill, Public Strategies Washington Inc.

Steve Elmendorf and Jimmy Ryan, Subject Matter

Holly Fechner, Bill Wichterman and Muftiah McCartin, Covington & Burling LLP

John Feehery, EFB Advocacy

Mitchell Feuer and John Anderson, Rich Feuer Anderson

Camden Fine, Calvert Advisors LLC

Shannon Finley, Warren Tryon and Ann Jablon, Capitol Counsel

Jeff Forbes and Dan Tate Jr., Forbes Tate Partners

Jim Flood, Crowell & Moring

Omar Franco and Bert Gómez, Becker

Elizabeth Frazee, TwinLogic Strategies

Kimberley Fritts, Cogent Strategies

Noe Garcia and Charles Cooper, Signal Group Consulting

Sam Geduldig, John Stipicevic and Mike Catanzaro, CGCN Group

Chris Giblin, Moses Mercado and Karissa Willhite, Ogilvy Government Relations

Rich Gold, Kathryn Lehman, David Whitestone and Scott Mason, Holland & Knight

Gregg Hartley and Andy Blunt, Husch Blackwell Strategies

Ralph Hellmann and David Lugar, Lugar Hellmann Group

Michael Herson, American Defense International

Mike Hettinger, Hettinger Strategy Group

Susan Hirschmann and Matthew Hoekstra, Williams & Jensen

Josh Holly, Holly Strategies

Mike House and Ivan Zapien, Hogan Lovells

Erik Huey, Platinum Advisors

Joel Johnson, The Glover Park Group

Travis Johnson, 1607 Strategies

Matt Keelen, The Keelen Group

Kevin Kelly, Clark Hill

Ken Kies, The Federal Policy Group

Israel “Izzy” Klein and Matt Johnson, Klein/Johnson Group

Lisa Kountoupes, Lori Denham and Julie Hershey Carr, KDCR partners LLC

Chris Lamond and Andy Rosenberg, Thorn Run Partners

Marc Lampkin, Al Mottur and Greta Joynes, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

Bryan Lanza, Mercury

Blanche Lincoln, Lincoln Policy Group

Robert Livingston, The Livingston Group LLC

Esteban López-Rosado, LGA Strategies

Trent Lott, John Breaux and Jack KingstonJohon (Jack) Heddens KingstonThe Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2019 Hundreds apply to fill Isakson’s Senate seat in Georgia Nancy Pelosi is ready for this fight MORE, Squire Patton Boggs

Patrick Martin, Cozen O’Connor

Frank McCarthy, McCarthy Advanced Consulting

Mike Merola, Winning Strategies Washington

Jeff Miller, Miller Strategies

Kyle Nevins, Steve Stombres and Jonathan Slemrod, Harbinger Strategies

Don Nickles and Stacey Hughes, The Nickles Group

Larry O’Brien, The OB-C Group

Tom O’Donnell, Gephardt Government Affairs

Kevin O’Neill, Eugenia Pierson and Dana Weekes, Arnold & Porter

Manuel Ortiz, VantageKnight

Scott Pastrick and Charlie Black, Prime Policy Group

Ilisa Halpern Paul and Jodie Curtis, District Policy Group

Jeff Peck, Andrew McKechnie and Drew Cantor, Peck Madigan Jones

Steven Phillips, DLA Piper

Jim Pitts and Chris Cox, Navigators Global

Heather Podesta, Invariant

Brian Pomper, Hunter Bates, Scott Parven, Arshi Siddiqui and Geoff Verhoff, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Lendell Porterfield, Dwight Fettig and Dawn Sears, Porterfield, Fettig & Sears LLC

Thomas Quinn, Venable LLP

Robert Raben and Estuardo Rodríguez, The Raben Group

Bob Rapoza, Rapoza Associates

Oscar Ramirez and Dana Thompson, Fulcrum Public Affairs

Mark Rayder, Alston & Bird

Vin Roberti, Steven Irizarry and Drew Cole, Roberti Global

Chuck Rocha, Solidarity Strategies

Jerr Rosenbaum, Tim Hannegan and Jennifer Poersch, Hannegan Landau Poersch & Rosenbaum Advocacy

Emanuel Rouvelas, Darrell Conner and Bart Gordon, K&L Gates

John Russell and Sander Lurie, Dentons

Scott Segal and Dee Martin, Bracewell

Rhod Shaw and Jason Schendle, Alpine Group

Michaela Sims, Sims Strategies

Marsha Simon, Simon & Co

Mike Smith and Jim Richards, Cornerstone Government Affairs

Tracy Spicer, Avenue Solutions

David Tamasi, Chartwell Strategy Group

Linda Tarplin, Tarplin, Downs & Young LLC

Carl Thorsen and Alec French, Thorsen French Advocacy

David Urban and Manus Cooney, American Continental Group

Mark Van de Water, Baker Donelson

Bob Van Heuvelen, VH Strategies

Stu Van Scoyoc, Jennifer LaTourette and Steve Palmer, Van Scoyoc Associates

Stewart Verdery, Kate Mills and Andrew Howell, Monument Advocacy

Jack Victory and Rick Shelby, Capitol Hill Consulting Group

Alex Vogel, The Vogel Group

Chris Wall, The Policy Group

Henry Waxman Henry Arnold WaxmanThe Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2019 Lawmakers come together to honor Cummings: ‘One of the greats in our country’s history’ Lessons from Congress’ last big battle on climate MORE, Waxman Strategies

Scott Weaver, Wiley Rein LLP

Jonathan Yarowsky and Rob Lehman, WilmerHale

Grassroots

Brandon Arnold and Pete Sepp, National Taxpayers Union

Lauren Augustine, Student Veterans of America

Matt Bennett, Third Way

Michael Breen, Human Rights First

Garrett Bess, Heritage Action for America

John Bowman and Alexandra Adams, Natural Resources Defense Council

Jeremy Butler, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America

Thomas M. Conway, United Steelworkers

Ken Cook, Environmental Working Group

Steve Ellis and Autumn Hanna, Taxpayers for Common Sense

Susie Feliz, National Urban League

Marvin Feuer, American Israel Public Affairs Committee

Karen Hobert Flynn and Aaron Scherb, Common Cause

Joe Franco, LeadingAge

Lily Eskelsen García, National Education Association

Vanita Gupta, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

Joshua Habursky, Grassroots Professional Network

Mary Kay Henry, Service Employees International Union

Craig Holman and Lisa Gilbert, Public Citizen

Marty Irby, Animal Wellness Action

Frederick Isasi, Families USA

Fred Krupp, Environmental Defense Fund

Nancy LeaMond, AARP

Joanne Lin, Philippe Nassif and Daniel Balson, Amnesty International USA

Liz Lopez, YWCA USA

Tom McClusky, March for Life Education & Defense Fund

Meredith McGehee, Issue One

Bill McKibben, Natalie Mebane and Tamara Toles O’Laughlin, 350.org

Ed Mierzwinski, U.S. Public Interest Research Group

Eric Mitchell, Adtalem Global Education

Abby Tinsley, National Wildlife Federation

Janet Murguía, UnidosUS

Katie Murtha, Environment America and U.S. Public Interest Research Group

Matthew Myers, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids

Brendan Mysliwiec, Appalachian Trail Conservancy

Grover Norquist, Americans for Tax Reform

Tim Phillips, Americans for Prosperity

Melinda Pierce, Sierra Club

Andrew Roth, David McIntosh and Scott Parkinson, Club for Growth

Lee Saunders, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees

Thomas Schatz, Citizens Against Government Waste

Christopher Shelton, Communications Workers of America

Tiernan Sittenfeld and Sara Chieffo, League of Conservation Voters

Richard Trumka and Bill Samuel, AFL-CIO

Heather Valentine, Bread for the World

Fred Wertheimer, Democracy 21

Dylan Williams, J Street

John Feehery is a columnist for The Hill.

The following have published opinion pieces on thehill.com in 2019: Lauren Augustine, Haley Barbour, Tori Barnes, Michael Beckerman, Neil Bradley, Tom Daschle, Juanita Duggan, Geoff Freeman, Lisa Gilbert, James Greenwood, Vanita Gupta, Mary Kay Henry, Karen Hobart Flynn, Craig Holman, Carrie Hunt, Jack Kingston, Fred Krupp, Nancy LeaMond, Tom McClusky, Meredith McGehee, Bill McKibben, Linda Moore, Philippe Nassif, Susan Neely, Rob Nichols, Grover Norquist, Jason Oxman, Christopher Padilla, Mark Parkinson, Tim Phillips, Chip Rogers, John Rother, Thomas Schatz, Christopher Shelton, Jonathan Spalter, Robert Wasinger , Kirsten Wegner, Fred Wertheimer