So now the Joker is such an agent of chaos that he works to help President Donald Trump get re-elected in the latest Frank Miller comic, “The Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), the comic features the villains Darkseid and Joker working in tandem to give Trump a second term. Though the president’s name is not specifically mentioned, the comic leaves no room for subtle interpretations of who the character represents — to the point of having Joker don a jacket with the phrase “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” scrawled across the back.

“The two are working, basically, to re-elect Donald Trump,” reports THR. “The president isn’t directly named in the comic, but he doesn’t need to be; his likeness is used on multiple pages; dialogue from the president is heard at one point and is distinctly Trumpian (‘It’s going to be beautiful! You’re gonna love it! You’re gonna love every inch of it! I’m talking streets so safe you can let your kids go play and not even think about ’em!’); and the Joker’s jacket, made of the U.S. flag, has the words ‘I Really Don’t Care, Do U?’ scrawled on the back. Subtle, it’s not.”

Darkseid’s ultimate goal is to have the Joker wreak enough havoc so that humanity will lose faith in itself, making them easier to conquer.

“For those wondering why the two are working together for this purpose, Darkseid has recruited the Joker as an ‘agent of chaos’ to promote Trump’s election, with the ultimate goal of destroying humanity’s faith in itself and thereby being easier to conquer,” THR continued.

As THR noted, DC Comics’ decision to go full anti-Trumpian is a stark departure from Marvel, which, per THR, “rejected an editorial by ‘Maus’ creator Art Spiegelman and replaced captions in its special 80th-anniversary release out of concern for being too political.”

For DC to make such a political statement with its comics could prove ultimately disastrous, as evidenced by Marvel Vice President David Gabriel saying in 2017 that diversity was severely hurting their sales.

“What we heard was that people didn’t want any more diversity,” said Gabriel. “They didn’t want female characters out there. That’s what we heard, whether we believe that or not. I don’t know that that’s really true, but that’s what we saw in sales. … Any character that was diverse, any character that was new, our female characters, anything that was not a core Marvel character, people were turning their nose up.”

However, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) moves into “Phase 4,” producer Kevin Feige has already promised a more diverse offering of characters.

“There’s been an avalanche of news coming out from this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, but arguably none are as huge as the many revelations about Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” reported Uproxx. “It became quickly evident that — along with news of Doctor Strange and Thor sequels — one thing distinguishes the next batch of superhero movies from the previous three: They’re incredibly diverse, with major roles going to women, to people of color, to people of many ethnicities, and to the LGBTQ+ community.”