President Donald Trump’s attacks on teenager Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year, is fair game, says CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin.
“She’s a public figure. She gives speeches. I think talking about her is pretty much fair game,” Toobin said during a panel discussion on the topic Thursday on CNN.
“You know what’s worse? Denying that global warming is happening. I don’t really care about being mean on Twitter. That’s who he is.”
Trump on Wednesday reacted to Time naming Thunberg person of the year, “ridiculous.”
“Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”
Trump was Time’s Person of the Year in 2016 and a finalist for 2019.
Thunberg mocked Trump’s criticism by changing her Twitter bio to read, “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”