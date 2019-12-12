President Donald Trump’s attacks on teenager Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year, is fair game, says CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin.

“She’s a public figure. She gives speeches. I think talking about her is pretty much fair game,” Toobin said during a panel discussion on the topic Thursday on CNN.

“You know what’s worse? Denying that global warming is happening. I don’t really care about being mean on Twitter. That’s who he is.”

Trump on Wednesday reacted to Time naming Thunberg person of the year, “ridiculous.”

The president tweeted:

“Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

Trump was Time’s Person of the Year in 2016 and a finalist for 2019.

Thunberg mocked Trump’s criticism by changing her Twitter bio to read, “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”