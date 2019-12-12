President TrumpDonald John TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats worried by Jeremy Corbyn’s UK rise amid anti-Semitism Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 MORE on Thursday set a personal record for use of Twitter in a single day since taking office, blasting out more than 120 tweets or retweets in 24 hours.

In total, the president sent 123 messages, according to a count by The Hill, topping his previous record of 105 set just a few days earlier.

The majority of Trump’s tweets came during a morning outburst in which he retweeted dozens of messages from Republican lawmakers ripping the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearings.

The president’s own tweets throughout the day started and ended with criticisms of Democrats conducting impeachment hearings which he decried as a “hoax.” The Judiciary panel spent more than 14 hours debating two articles of impeachment against Trump, and will vote on them Friday.

Perhaps Trump’s most notable message came in the morning when he ridiculed 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, who a day earlier was named Time’s “Person of the Year.”

“So ridiculous,” Trump said of the decision. “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

The president went on to tweet that the U.S. and China were “VERY close” to a trade deal. An agreement was reached later in the day.

Trump’s Twitter use tapered off as the day carried on, though he did weigh in on news in the evening.

“Looking like a big win for Boris in the U.K.!” Trump tweeted as results filtered in showing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s party making gains in the United Kingdom’s parliamentary elections.

The president had a few items on his public schedule scattered during the day. He spoke at a White House summit in support of paid family leave and childcare reform; he huddled with top trade advisers in the afternoon; and the president hosted GOP lawmakers in the evening for the Congressional Ball.

Trump joked at the outset of his remarks at the paid family leave summit that he had to clear his schedule to attend after his daughter, Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpTrump signs executive order combating anti-Semitism on campuses Advocacy groups decry Trump’s ‘anti-family policies’ ahead of White House summit Author of Steele dossier had ‘cordial’ relationship with Ivanka Trump: report MORE, asked him to speak.

“I had a very busy time and a very busy day, and my daughter said, ‘you will be here,’ ” Trump quipped. “So that was the end of that busy day.”