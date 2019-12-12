President TrumpDonald John TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats worried by Jeremy Corbyn’s UK rise amid anti-Semitism Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 MORE criticized climate activist Greta Thunberg after the 16-year-old was named Time’s “Person of the Year,” writing on Twitter that she need to “work on her Anger Management problem.”

“So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” Trump tweeted Thursday morning, sharing another tweet from a user congratulating Thunberg on winning the title.

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Time announced Wednesday that it would name Thunberg, who is from Stockholm, its “Person of the Year” for drawing attention to the threat of climate change.

“She became the biggest voice on the biggest issue facing the planet this year, coming from essentially nowhere to lead a worldwide movement,” Time’s editor-in-chief, Edward Felsenthal, said on NBC’s “Today” show.

The president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., criticized Time on Wednesday, saying the publication chose to honor a teenager being used as a “marketing gimmick” instead of honoring anti-Democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

Thunberg spoke at the United Nations climate summit in New York in September, which Trump briefly attended. Trump later appeared to mock the teenage activist on Twitter, sharing a video of her speech in which she is visibly angry as she demands word leaders act to combat climate change.

“She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” Trump wrote on Sept. 23.

Trump’s comments about Thunberg on Thursday came amid dozens tweets and retweets about other issues, including House Democrats’ effort to impeach him.