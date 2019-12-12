(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — MERRY CHRISTMAS, MR. PRESIDENT: The bipartisan $738 billion defense policy bill that passed the House yesterday on a rare 377-to-48 lopsided vote gives President Trump practically everything he wanted, and nothing he didn’t.

“Wow! All of our priorities have made it into the final NDAA: Pay Raise for our Troops, Rebuilding our Military, Paid Parental Leave, Border Security, and Space Force! Congress,” Trump tweeted after the vote. “Don’t delay this anymore! I will sign this historic defense legislation immediately!”

The 2020 National Defense Authorization Act now goes to the Senate, with a vote expected by early next week.

EVERYONE CLAIMS A WIN: The compromise bill is more than 4,000 pages long, and contains 1,249 individual provisions, a veritable Christmas tree of gifts that unleashed a snowstorm of press releases from members of Congress lauding the benefits accruing their particular districts.

Read the full story ›