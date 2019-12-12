President TrumpDonald John TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats worried by Jeremy Corbyn’s UK rise amid anti-Semitism Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 MORE on Thursday went on an early morning tweetstorm, bashing the House’s impeachment inquiry and the media, sending out dozens of tweets and retweets of supporters defending him.

The president retweeted messages from several of his congressional allies bashing the House’s impeachment investigation, which is now focused on whether Trump abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats seek leverage for trial Democrats spend big to put Senate in play MORE and 2016 election meddling and whether the president obstructed justice by ordering aides to defy congressional subpoenas.

“This is the fastest, weakest, thinnest, MOST PARTISAN impeachment in American presidential history. #impeachmentDebate,” Trump retweeted Rep. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzParties clash as impeachment articles move closer to House vote Rand Paul: ‘We need to re-examine’ US-Saudi relationship after Florida shooting GOP calls for minority hearing on impeachment, threatens procedural measures MORE (R-Fla.) as saying.

“The Democrat attacks on the President fall into one of three categories: 1. Hearsay 2. Conjecture 3. Substantive policy disagreement If we continue this, reflexive impeachment will be the new normal and it will be a terrible thing for our county. #ArticlesOfImpeachment,” read another retweet from Gaetz.

Trump has long railed against the House’s impeachment investigation, dubbing it a “witch hunt” and maintaining his interactions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were “perfect.”

The tweetstorm comes as the House Judiciary Committee holds a public discussion of two articles of impeachment of abuse of power and obstruction of justice. The committee was expected to hold final votes on the articles later on Thursday.

The president also turned his ire toward the media, which he accused of being biased against him.

“It’s great to have a wonderful subject, President Trump,” tweeted Trump. “Fake News like CNN & MSNBC are dying. If they treated me fairly, they would do well. Have Zero credibility!”

The president also retweeted several messages in support of the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA), the new trade deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). House Democrats announced this week they had reached a deal with the White House to support the deal, seen as a legislative win for Trump.