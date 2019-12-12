https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/trump-supporters-rally-outside-democrat-rep-goldens-maine-office-a-trump-10-district/

Rep. Jared Golden won the Maine Second District election in November 2018 despite finishing second.

The 2nd District is a Trump +10 district.

This week Trump supporters held a rally outside Rep. Golden’s office in Bangor, Maine.

Rep. Golden will lose his seat if he votes for the sham impeachment.
He will have an impossible job retaining his seat anyway.

