Rep. Jared Golden won the Maine Second District election in November 2018 despite finishing second.
The 2nd District is a Trump +10 district.
On election night, Republican Bruce Poliquin led Democrat Jared Golden by 0.7% in ME-2, while 2 independents had 8.4% of the vote. Why isn’t anyone calling them “spoilers”? Because Maine uses Ranked Choice Voting: if your 1st choice doesn’t win, your vote goes to your 2nd choice. pic.twitter.com/WKnFrV8nWq
— Green Uprising🌻 (@Green_Uprising) November 15, 2018
This week Trump supporters held a rally outside Rep. Golden’s office in Bangor, Maine.
Rep. Golden will lose his seat if he votes for the sham impeachment.
He will have an impossible job retaining his seat anyway.
Many great patriots gathered in Bangor today to support the POTUS and to protest Jared Golden’s support of impeaching the President #StopTheMadness #LeadRight #mepolitics #thenorthremembers⚔️ pic.twitter.com/VioGusKnIx
— Matthew Evan Fishbein (@MattFishbeinME) December 11, 2019
