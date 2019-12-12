President Donald Trump reacted to 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg being named Time magazine’s Person of the Year, by calling it “ridiculous.”

Trump’s comments came in a tweet Thursday morning.

He wrote: “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

NBC News noted Trump was Time’s Person of the Year in 2016 and a finalist for 2019.

The news network said Thunberg updated her Twitter bio after Trump’s tweet.

It now reads: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”