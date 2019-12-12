(JEWISH NEWS SYNDICATE) U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Wednesday addressing anti-Semitism amid the rise in hatred towards Jews in education in the United States, announced the White House in a call with reporters on Tuesday evening.

The measure is particularly focused on activities on American college campuses, where the anti-Israel BDS movement has taken a hold among students and even faculty.

It would require the U.S. Department of Education to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of anti-Semitism in evaluating such incidents on college campuses and at other educational institutions in accordance with the landmark Title VI, enacted as part of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

