Twitter said that it would begin verifying accounts on Thursday of all 2020 candidates in congressional and gubernatorial elections in an effort to assuage concerns that its recent ban on paid political ads harmed lesser-known contenders.

“A significant factor in expanding verification to these races was to ensure a level playing field,” Nick Pacilio, a Twitter spokesman, told Politico.

Twitter will now work with the Ballotpedia website to find candidates to verify versus contenders approaching the platform to seek authentication and receiving the blue checkmark on their accounts.

Under the program, Twitter is expanding its verification effort beyond candidates who appear on general election ballots, Politico reports. That move occurred in the spring of last year.

Twitter’s decision comes after it banned all campaign and issue advertising in late October, following the uproar over Facebook’s refusal to monitor false and misleading political ads.

However, some Twitter critics said the platform’s new policy would harm grassroots candidates lacking the name recognition of other politicians.

The tweets of verified candidates will also be stamped with a small icon, resembling a government building, to help viewers recognize the posts as coming from an official candidate, Politico reports.