Twitter has announced that they will be verifying all congressional and gubernatorial candidates to “level the playing field,” but they will not be reinstating the account of Laura Loomer, who is running for Congress in Florida.

When asked by the Gateway Pundit if the new policy would have any effect on candidates who have previously been suspended from the platform, using Loomer as an example, Twitter responded that anyone who was permanently suspended will not be reinstated, verified or labeled.

Loomer, 26, is perhaps one of the most banned political commentators in the nation — having been kicked off Twitter, Facebook, Uber, Lyft, PayPal, GoFundMe, and other platforms for her fierce and controversial criticism of Islam. She is currently running for office in Florida’s 21st district.

On Thursday, Twitter said that they would begin verifying candidates in response to worries that their ban on political ads would hurt lesser known names who try to run grassroots campaigns.

“A significant factor in expanding verification to these races was to ensure a level playing field,” Twitter spokesperson Nick Pacilio said in an email to Politico.

Loomer is running against Democrat Lois Frankel and her campaign has raised over $150,000. She has previously worked as an undercover journalist for Project Veritas and is best known for conducting ambush interviews and staging political stunts to call attention to the issues she is concerned about. Her campaign website notes that she has confronted Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Huma Abedin, James Comey, Maxine Waters, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Michael Avenatti, Tim Kaine, Linda Sarsour, Alyssa Milano, and former DNC chair Keith Ellison.

Earlier in the week, Loomer was endorsed by Fox News’ Judge Jeanine Pirro. Speaking at book signings in Boca Raton, Florida and West Palm Beach, the judge told those in attendance, “you must do everything you can to elect Laura Loomer for Congress in Florida. She is the most bright, quick witted candidate I have ever met. She must win. She’s the only one who can take on the squad.”

