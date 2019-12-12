https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/unhinged-dem-rep-karen-bass-says-shes-open-to-impeaching-trump-again-in-2020-and-beyond-video/

Democrats are determined to destroy this country before President Trump leaves office.

Rep. Karen Bass (R-CA) today told TMZ she is open to impeaching President Trump again next year if Democrats get his bank records and find out “he’s owned 100% by the Russians.”

These people are lunatics.

Bass joins other Democrats, including Rep. Al Green, who says Democrats should continue to harass and impeach this president as long as he remains in office.

