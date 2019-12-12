USA Today says it supports the House impeaching President Donald Trump.

The newspaper made its comments in an editorial posted Thursday morning.

“Our support for Trump’s impeachment by the House — we’ll wait for the Senate trial to render a verdict on removal from office — has nothing to do with policy differences,” the newspaper said.

“We have had profound disagreements with the president on a host of issues, led by his reckless deficits and inattention to climate change, both of which will burden generations to come.

“Policy differences are not, however, grounds for impeachment. Constitutional violations are.”

And it noted that both articles of impeachment by the House Judiciary Committee should be approved.

The newspaper’s editorial board said it has “made no secret of our low regard for Trump’s character and conduct.”

But it added: “Yet, as fellow passengers on the ship of state, we had hoped the captain would succeed. And, until recently, we believed that impeachment proceedings would be unhealthier for an already polarized nation than simply leaving Trump’s fate up to voters next November.”

And it claimed Trump’s actions are not “partisan politics as usual.”

The newspaper also had strong words for “the president’s GOP enablers.”

“Had any Democratic president behaved the way Trump has — paying hush money to a porn star, flattering dictators and spewing an unending stream of falsehoods — there’s no doubt congressional Republicans would have tried to run him out of the White House in a New York minute.,” it said.