A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized last month after being beaten by multiple suspects on his ride home from school. According to a parent of the unnamed victim, he was attacked for voicing his support for President Donald Trump and for wearing a “Make American Great Again” hat.

What are the details?

In a Twitter post from Nov 21, an individual purporting to be the boy’s parent wrote, “I am sitting in the hospital with my 14 year old kid because he was just jumped by 8 black kids on the school bus, I guess that’s what happens when a kid wears a #Trump hat to school.” The parent added, “earlier in the day they poured milk all over his head.”

In a follow-up tweet on Thursday, the parent posted video footage of the beating, saying, “My attorney @FoyeWalkerPA said it’s okay to release the video,” and warned that it is graphic.

Mr. Walker confirmed on social media: “I am representing the victim in this video who is a student at Hamilton County, FL School District. This incident occurred on the school bus and is under investigation.”

Anything else?

In Feb. 2017, a 12-year-old St. Louis boy wearing a MAGA hat was beaten and bullied by classmates. Video of that attack was also captured, but the victim ended up being suspended. According to Fox News, the school claimed all of the students involved faced discipline.

