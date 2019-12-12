BlazeTV posted a video clip featuring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) taking questions during a Thursday morning press briefing in the Capitol building. In the clip, Pelosi was asked why “bribery” was missing from the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump after she and other Democrats publicly accused him of that crime last month.

