Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren dismissed concern about how she would fund her expensive education proposals by saying “there’s always money.”

“The way I see it, there’s always, c’mon, there’s always money. It’s there,” she said in a November interview with National Education Association president Lily Eskelsen García.

“Are we going to spend the money on defense or are we going to spend the money on our children?”

García, the Washington Free Beacon reported, asked whether Warren would commit to more funding for Title I of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act and the Individuals With Disabilities Education Act.

“If the answer is yes, how do you pay for that?” García asked.

“So the answer is yes,” Warren replied. “And pay for it? This is about our priorities, what matters most to us. A budget is about priorities.”

Warren’s Democratic rivals have criticized her for her insistence that no middle-class tax hikes would be required to pay for her $52 trillion Medicare For All plan.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has stated tax hikes would be needed.

When Warren released her plan to pay for government-run health care in November, the Washington Post editorial board wrote that she promises “fantastically generous benefits, no premiums, co-payments or other cost-sharing, and a miraculously low price tag. It’s fiction.”

A Quinnipiac University poll in November showed Warren dropping from 28 percent in October to 14 percent, sliding from first to third place behind former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Art Laffer, former economics adviser to President Ronald Reagan, warned in November that Warren’s policies and wealth tax plan could lead to the deepest economic plunge in nearly 100 years.

“We will go into the deepest decline ever if her full program were implemented,” Laffer told “America’s Newsroom” in November.

Laffer said Warren’s tax plan was the precise formula used in the 1930s when the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act was signed into law and the economy started collapsing.