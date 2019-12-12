Democrat Rep. Cedric Richmond (LA) was accused of watching the President’s Cup golf tournament during the Democrats’ impeaching hearing on Thursday night in the House Judiciary Committee.

The incident, noticed by GOP Rapid Response Director Steve Guest, appears to show Richmond not taking the Democrats’ impeachment hearing seriously as he was clearly focused on the golf tournament.

Guest tweeted out a video showing Richmond watching golf, adding, “What on earth is Democrat Rep. Cedric Richmond watching on his laptop during this impeachment markup? To me, it looks like Rep. Richmond is watching the President’s Cup golf tournament. Richmond’s actions are a DISGRACE.”

In the video posted by Guest, Richmond can be seen at the bottom of the screen, right above CNN’s “BREAKING NEWS’ chyron, wearing a light gray suit.

In a second tweet, Guest zoomed in and the video clearly shows, although blurry, that Richmond was watching golf.

WATCH:

Zoomed in. Yep. Democrat Rep. Cedric Richmond is watching golf. pic.twitter.com/Qu0Npl8RrD — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 13, 2019