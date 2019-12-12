CNN host Don Lemon completely lost it during his Tuesday night show over an “Avengers”-style meme published by a Twitter account called “Trump War Room,” which is managed by President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

The troll video Lemon spent a solid two minutes discussing depicts Trump as Marvel character Thanos. The villain, superimposed with Trump’s face, snaps his fingers to destroy top Democrats, such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), who are leading the hyper-partisan impeachment proceedings against the president

“House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want,” the video is captioned. “President Trump’s re-election is inevitable.”

Here’s the clip:

House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want. President Trump’s re-election is 𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. pic.twitter.com/O7o02S26nS — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 10, 2019

Lemon was just beside himself.

“Trump’s war room posted a meme on Twitter, today,” a supremely aggrieved Lemon started, before showing the clip.

“What are we, in junior high school?” he asked. “Like, what the hell? What is this? Like, what? What? I cannot believe that I’m even having to report this on the news.”

“This is, this is crazy. This is literally crazy. Are you people insane? Are you insane?” he asked. “Go ahead. Troll the Democrats on Twitter. Do this stupid, silly you-know-what. Play this stupid, juvenile meme game.”

“History won’t record this meme stupid crap, but history will record this: the seriousness of what is happening,” Lemon said. “That today is the day that the House of Representatives in the United States of America introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald J. Trump, the president of the United States of America, for committing high crimes and misdemeanors.”

As reported by The Daily Wire on Tuesday, Democrats brought two articles of impeachment against Trump, “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress.”

“Trump’s alleged abuse of power, the Democrats contend, relates to his attempt to ‘pressure’ Ukraine into investigating his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, which Nadler described in the press conference as having ‘compromised our national security and threatened the integrity of our elections.’” The Daily Wire explained. “The Democrats also maintain that the president’s unwillingness to cooperate with their inquiry is grounds for impeachment.”

The weak impeachment articles, glaringly missing any “bribery” claims, were widely mocked on Tuesday.

“The charges Democrats are leveling here are, on their face, laughably inadequate to support impeachment,” Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro said, noting: “They aren’t charging bribery, because this doesn’t fulfill the elements of bribery: they can’t show what the bribe was, or the intent to commit such a crime.”

First, they claim Trump acted to “obtain an improper personal benefit, while ignoring or injuring the national interest.” They aren’t charging bribery, because this doesn’t fulfill the elements of bribery: they can’t show what the bribe was, or the intent to commit such a crime. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 10, 2019

“The second charge, obstruction, is even more absurd,” he continued. “There is literally NO legal grounds for obstruction, since every subpoena legally issued has been challenged in the courts, and Democrats have refused to wait for the outcome, charging ahead anyway.”

The second charge, obstruction, is even more absurd. There is literally NO legal grounds for obstruction, since every subpoena legally issued has been challenged in the courts, and Democrats have refused to wait for the outcome, charging ahead anyway. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 10, 2019

Shapiro concluded that the articles of impeachment against Trump “are a joke.” “They are the legal analogue of a prosecutor redefining first-degree murder to include accidental death (robbing the crime of its vital intent component), and then going ahead and charging first-degree murder,” the author and podcast host said.

The #ArticlesOfImpeachment are a joke. They are the legal analogue of a prosecutor redefining first-degree murder to include accidental death (robbing the crime of its vital intent component), and then going ahead and charging first-degree murder. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 10, 2019

WATCH:

Don Lemon has a complete meltdown over a meme. We’re the crazy ones?pic.twitter.com/sj8rYcKRB5 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 11, 2019