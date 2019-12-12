Liberal Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) blamed this week’s deadly shooting in Jersey City on “white supremacy,” but the suspects were actually Black Hebrew nationalists.

“This is heartbreaking. White supremacy kills,” Tlaib tweeted Thursday.

The tweet has since been deleted, but not before it was captured by another Twitter user and seen by multiple media outlets.

The suspects were actually black nationalists

Officials confirmed Tuesday that the shootout at a Jersey City Jewish market that left one police officer and three bystanders dead was the result of a “targeted” attack.

The two suspects, who were also killed in the shootout, were reportedly associated with the Black Hebrew Israelites movement, which is a black nationalist group whose members believe they are descendants of ancient Israel and who often mix Christian and Judaic beliefs. Historically, Black Hebrew Israelites are not recognized as Jews by members of the Jewish community.

The male suspect, David Anderson, had allegedly shared anti-Semitic and anti-police posts online prior to the attack. His counterpart, Francine Graham, was described by a neighbor as a former home health aide who turned into a “dark person” after she and Anderson met.

The neighbor also suggested that Graham was “coerced into a militant religion [the neighbor] could not identify” and that “chanting and reading of the New Testament, translated into ‘evil,’ could be heard from her home.”

Anything else?

Reports of the suspects’ motivations were widely circulated Wednesday, so it is surprising that Tlaib would either jump to conclusions or make such a significant error.

Yet, Tlaib was not the only prominent figure to misplace blame for the deadly attack. “The View” co-host Joy Behar also suggested during Wednesday’s episode that “white nationalists” were responsible.

Tlaib has been a controversial figure since her entrance into Congress in 2018. The Washington Examiner noted that Tlaib has been accused of anti-Semitism in the past for comments she as made about Israel, such as comparing boycotting Israel to the U.S. boycotting Nazi Germany during World War II and vocally rejecting a two-state solution for Jews and Palestinians.

“Tlaib has also been criticized for posing with terrorist sympathizers,” the Examiner said. “In January, she was photographed with a Hezbollah supporter, and in September she posed for a photo with a youth group that advocates for violence against Israel.”

In October, Tlaib came under fire for advising the Detroit police chief to use only black people as analysts for the city’s facial recognition system because white people “think African Americans all look the same.”