Academy Award nominee Danny Aiello, known for his role as pizza parlor owner Sal in the 1989 Spike Lee film “Do the Right Thing,” has died. He was 86.

Aiello’s literary agent Jennifer De Chiara confirmed the actor died on Thursday night, USA Today reported.

​”The world has lost one of its greatest actors who also happened to be a wonderful human being,” De Chiara said. “He will be missed.”

Aiello earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his work in “Do the Right Thing,” a role he was reluctant to accept, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He never took an acting class and did not begin acting until he was 35, a profession Aiello seemed to accidentally fall into while working as a bouncer and occasional emcee at the Improvisation Comedy Club in Manhattan, famously founded by Budd Friedman in 1963.

Emerging playwright Louis La Russo II, who Aiello had met while working at the Improv, asked him to accept a role in his play.

“I said, ‘I’m not an actor,’” Aiello said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “Yes, you are,” La Russo replied, “you just don’t know it yet.”

Aiello accepted the role and went on to perform in several La Russo plays before breaking into film as a ballplayer nicknamed Horse in “Bang the Drum Slowly” with Robert De Niro in 1973.

The actor played many New York-style tough-guy roles throughout his career, including the character Tony Rosato in “The Godfather: Part II.” Aiello’s famous line in the film, “Michael Corleone says hello!” was improvised, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Aiello’s other notable films include “Fort Apache the Bronx” with Paul Newman, “Once Upon a Time in America,” “The Purple Rose of Cairo,” and “Léon: The Professional.”

Aiello’s performance in “Moonstruck” opposite Cher in 1987, was one of the few roles where Aiello did not play the tough guy. He also appeared in Madonna’s 1986 music video for “Papa Don’t Preach,” as her father.

Aiello is survived by his wife Sandy, who he married in 1955, and his three children. His son Danny III, who worked as a stuntman and doubled for his father in “Do the Right Thing” passed away in 2010 from pancreatic cancer at age 53.

After the death of his son, Aiello credited acting with helping him cope with the loss.

“It’s not only what I do to earn a living, but it’s a distraction that takes me away from things that trouble me terribly, like the loss of my son,” Aiello said in a 2011 interview with Backstage.

“I suppose I could say acting is medicinal. It gives me a reason to keep living. I can’t wait to get up because I’m going to act.”

