Hollywood star Sally Field, 73, was arrested outside the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on Friday, as part of fellow actress Jane Fonda’s weekly protest against climate change.

What are the details?

Photos and a video of Field’s arrest show the actress appearing to celebrate being zip-tied and led away by U.S. Capitol police, after she marched during the so-called “Fire Drill Fridays” movement while carrying a banner pushing for The Green New Deal.

Prior to Field’s arrest, she spoke under an umbrella in the rain to a gathering of fellow activists, saying, “I come with my heart and my voice. I am a mother. I am a grandmother. The time is now!” Fox News reported.

“We cannot sit back in our comfort zones on our couches, and wonder, ‘What can we do?'” Field continued. “We can get out. We can do something in the rain, whatever it takes. I’ve been learning. I have been trying to learn. I, like everyone else, feel this is such a big problem. How can we ever accomplish anything? But we can!”

Field added, “People can transition to a better job, a greener job in a workplace that can support them and their families in more than a living wage.”

Fonda, for her part, has been arrested several times since October, when she began attending the weekly Friday protests outside the Capitol. However, The Hollywood Reporter noted that after a number of detainments Fonda “had to keep her distance because she faced a longer stay behind bars as her charges kept increasing.”

Fonda, 81, has been a liberal activist for decades. She earned the nickname “Hanoi Jane” after she posed affectionately for a photo with enemy troops during the Vietnam War while Americans died. In recent years, she has apologized for the image, telling the Frederick News Post in 2015, “It hurts me and it will to my grave that I made a huge, huge mistake that made a lot of people think I was against the soldiers.”

Anything else?

Field isn’t the only big name to be arrested in recent months while joining in on Fonda’s weekly D.C. demonstrations. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “other stars arrested with her include Ted Danson, Diane Lane, Piper Perabo and Sam Waterson.”