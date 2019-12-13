Quote of the Day:

“Today, Friday 13th, is my Birthday. I am 77. Who knows how in the hell I got this far but I am here and will continue to do my best to irritate and ridicule as many Democrats as I possibly can.”

— Juanita Broaddrick, who accused former President Bill Clinton of rape. Clinton has denied the allegations. Broaddrick alleges that he raped her while he was serving as Arkansas’s attorney general in 1978. (RELATED: Juanita Broaddrick Calls Greta Van Susteren An ‘Imbecile’)

MOOD: “Hobbies include: Constantly looking at my travel apps to see how close I am to the next status tier.” — Pat Ward, Fox News producer.

Man urinates 5 feet from journo’s head

“I live in a first floor apartment and my bedroom window faces the street, just above the building’s trash bins. My bed is next to the window. I’m describing this in detail because a man just audibly peed on the trash can 5ft from my head & I think I’m finally ready to move to LA.” — Jack Crosbie, writer, photog, formerly with Splinter. (RELATED: Ex-Waiter Regrets Not Peeing On Bill Kristol’s Salmon Dinner)

SPOTTED: George Bill at Brooks Brothers

“Peak Playbook — SPOTTED: George Will walking into Brooks Brothers on Connecticut Avenue on Thursday afternoon.” — Nu Wexler, Google comms team. (RELATED: George Will’s Pronunciation of Putin Is Stinky)

SPOTTED: Rudy Giuliani at the White House Friday

“Confirmed – Giuliani is at the White House expected to see President Trump.” — John Santucci, senior editorial producer, ABC News. Not everyone loves him. Fox News’s Steve Hilton recently lit into New York’s ex-Mayor.

Howard Fineman: Sen. McConnell is ‘deeply disliked as a person’

“@senatemajldr’s goal in the impeachment ‘trial,’ is to get re-elected in #KY, where, unlike @realDonaldTrump (who won the state by 30 points), he is not popular as a politician and deeply disliked as a person. That’s why he’s bragging about how he’ll let the WH run the ‘trial.’” — Howard Fineman, NBC, MSNBC news analyst.

Patrick Howley wants you to watch him on ‘Alex Jones’ Friday

“12:30 ET, ‘The Alex Jones Show.’ Come watch me. Don’t let other people tell you what to think about what I’m doing or what I’m about, listen to me directly. At the least you will be entertained!” — Patrick Howley, writer, reporter, The Epoch Times, formerly, Breitbart News, The Daily Caller.

Confessional.

“I’m a once-devastated, now-proud reject of what was once my first-choice college. I’m also completely befuddled about why my 17 year-old self wanted to go there. My real alma mater saw my mixed-up self, embraced and improved me, and is my forever home.” — Jodi Kantor, NYT investigative reporter. Kantor’s educational background includes Columbia College, Columbia University and Harvard Law School.

Ron Leiber, NYT money columnist, remarked, “I’m your husband and I don’t even know what school this is. But fuck em!”

The Observer

“Collins is mad that, after a 14-hour day, they have to nap for 10 hours before voting. This performative outrage comes complete with arm flapping and vein popping, but bear in mind that he had previously scheduled this tantrum for 11:30 p.m. and it needed to be about something.” — Walter Shaub, former director, U.S. Office of Government Ethics, referring to Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), ranking member on House Judiciary Committee.

Gossip Roundup

Pete Buttigieg doesn’t want to be in Trump’s dreams

“Pete Buttigieg on President Trump at WaPo Live event: ‘It did bother me when he said he dreams about me. I don’t know exactly what goes on in this president’s dreams, but I’m certain that I want nothing to do with them.’” — Julia Manchester, reporter, The Hill.

On Monday, Robert De Niro is slated to appear on ABC’s The View. On Tuesday, Bombshell’s Charlize Theron, who plays Megyn Kelly in the movie about Fox News, will join the ladies.

The Observer: “If I was Nadler tomorrow I would delay this motherfucker until nightfall.” — Rick Wilson, GOP media guy late Thursday night.

Journo wears suit, gets weird looks

“I am wearing a suit today in San Francisco and people on Fremont Street are looking [at] me like I stepped in dog shit.” — Teddy Schleifer, reporter, Recode.

Washington Free Beacon‘s Truth Monkey cracked, “That’s because in San Francisco, it’s not shit from a dog you stepped in…”

Scaramucci badmouths Trump for dinging Greta Thunberg

“Think of how much self hatred you have to have to go after a 16 year old girl with autism. Shameful. The wheels of justice are turning slowly but karma isn’t for @realDonaldTrump he lives inside his own mind hating everything about himself.” — Anthony Scaramucci, 11-day comms director in Trump’s White House.

In other Mooch news… he tried to give Trump a nickname that I suspect won’t stick: “Donald PUNK Trump is a true lowlife.”

Rep. Gaetz calls his DUI a ‘traffic incident’

“Just asked Matt Gaetz [R-Fla.] about Johnson comments. ‘I didn’t pay much attention to it …I’m focused on the president .. I don’t think Americans are hanging on a traffic incident I had a decade ago,’ Gaetz told me.” — Manu Raju, CNN.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter, Jaime, was murdered in the Parkland Florida shootings in 2018, called Gaetz a “pure asshole” for saying this.

Cheri Jacobus, pundit, #NeverTrumper: “My sister was killed by a drunk driver just like @mattgaetz just weeks before her wedding. @RepMattGaetz making light of his drunk driving arrest by calling it a ‘traffic incident’ is painful and infuriating.”

Brian Karem, White House reporter, Playboy: “Frat boy fascist Matt Gaetz gets punked,” he tweeted, referring to his DUI being raised in the House Judiciary Committee after Gaetz read parts of a New Yorker story that includes some of Hunter Biden‘s escapades with crack.

Jared Kushner says he’s now comfy in the GOP

“At a briefing with reporters this morning, Jared Kushner said the following: ‘I was not a Republican. Now I’m a Republican. I think the Republican party is growing now that people like me feel comfortable being part of it.’” — Josh Dawsey, White House reporter, WaPo.

Ex-D.C. journo Ron Fournier gets emotional about Trump’s Thunberg’s tweet

President Trump’s tweet after Thunberg was named TIME‘s ‘Person of the Year’: “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

DEREK HUNTER, The Daily Caller: “When it suits the left: Greta is a visionary leader we should all follow! When it suits the left: Greta is a child, adults should leave her alone!”

RON FOURNIER, president of Truscott Rossman PR firm in Detroit, formerly, The Atlantic, National Journal, Crain’s Business: “It suits everybody to encourage children to advocate for what they believe in, and it suits everybody to denounce a man in power who bullies a child. Any child. Any man. Why do you need to be told this?”

Fournier also wrote, “The president is bullying a teen on Twitter. #BeBest.”

Andrea Mitchell on her MSNBC program Friday: “For some reason that’s hard to fathom, the president went after this young girl.”

Michelle Obama: “@GretaThunberg, don’t let anyone dim your light. Like the girls I’ve met in Vietnam and all over the world, you have so much to offer us all. Ignore the doubters and know that millions of people are cheering you on.” (RELATED: Michelle Obama Says ‘White Folks’ Are Still Fleeing From Minorities)

