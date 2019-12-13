Taylor Swift was awarded Billboard’s Woman of the Decade on Thursday night.

During her speech Swift ranted against music industry manager Scooter Braun, the Soros family and the Carlyle Group.

The Daily Caller reported:

Swift called out Braun during her acceptance speech Thursday for the Woman of the Decade award, according to a report published by Rolling Stone. The “Reputation” singer also called out more parties involved in the dispute, including George Soros, 23 Capital and the Carlyle Group.

“This just happened to me without my approval, consultation or consent,” Swift said during her speech, referring to the sale of her master rights to Braun. “After I was denied the chance to purchase my music outright, my entire catalog was sold to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings in a deal that I’m told was funded by the Soros family, 23 Capital and that Carlyle Group.”