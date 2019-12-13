A 29-year-old woman told police in Decatur, Illinois, that the 33-year-old father of her child battered her while she was inside her vehicle Sunday evening, the Herald & Review reported.

Police told the paper the woman had a shunt in her head from a previous injury — and a blow to her head could be fatal.

In response, the woman told police she shot the man in self-defense, the Herald & Review said.

What happened next?

The man was hospitalized for a shot to his right side, the paper said, adding that police contacted the woman who voluntarily came to the police station for questioning.

Sgt. Chris Copeland told the Herald & Review the woman had several injuries to her face from the man battering her.

The man was arrested and is facing preliminary charges of domestic battery and unlawful vehicular invasion, the paper said, adding that he posted $10,000 bond.

But the woman — who’s not facing charges for the shooting — is facing a preliminary charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for lack of a concealed carry license, the Herald & Review reported. She was being held in lieu of $75,000, the paper added.

Haven’t we heard this song before?

Last week a Chicago woman shot a teenage female who attacked her and tried to steal her property — but the woman was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for not having a concealed carry license.

