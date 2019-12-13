On the radio program Friday, Glenn Beck and guest Bill O’Reilly highlighted the most important takeaways from Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report, which reveals the depth of corruption involved in the FBI’s efforts to derail Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016.

O’Reilly emphasized that all Americans should be focused on the “very unsettling” and undeniable discovery that the FBI, “the most powerful investigative agency in the world, not just in the country,” colluded to target Donald Trump “before and after the 2016 election.”

Glenn and O’Reilly also discussed the Bonner Group, a Washington, D.C.-based Democratic fundraising group, backed by George Soros, whose primary agenda in 2016 was to keep Trump out of the Oval Office, and their connections with former FBI Director James Comey and former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

