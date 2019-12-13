British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave a celebratory speech early Friday morning after projections appeared to show a landslide victory for his Conservative Party.

Rival Labour Party leader and longtime socialist Jeremy Corbyn announced he would not lead his party into another general election as results continued to pour in, after what he called a “very disappointing night.”

What are the details?

The BBC forecasted Conservatives (known as the Tories) leading with 362 seats compared to Labour’s 199 as of this writing, with Labour losing several seats in areas where they had historically enjoyed strongholds.

According to Fox News, if those numbers hold, it would mean the greatest Tory victory since Margaret Thatcher won 397 seats for Conservatives in 1983.

Johnson has been a passionate champion for following through with Brexit, the divorce from the European Union that British voters approved in 2016. His Conservative Party made it the focus of Thursday’s general election.

“At this stage,” Johnson told supporters Friday, “it does look as though this one-nation Conservative government has been given a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done.”

Mr. Corbyn, in his election night speech, announced he would step down as leader following a period of “reflection,” and directed partial blame toward “media intrusion” for the results. The socialist further asserted, “Brexit has so polarized debate it has overridden so much of normal political debate.”

Anything else?

Corbyn has been accused of being an anti-Semite and a communist sympathizer, themes that dogged him during the campaign. Even members of his own party called for him to step down before he announced his departure.

Meanwhile, just a few days before election day, Johnson released a campaign ad that went viral, where he recreated a scene from the popular 2003 film “Love, Actually.”

The ad acknowledged that U.K. voters were sick of hearing about Brexit and wanted to be done with it, before Johnson himself made his case by showing up at a “voter’s” door to plead using cue cards without uttering a word while “Silent Night” played in the background.

At the end, he looks into the camera and simply says, “Enough. Enough. Let’s get this done.”

Boris Johnson recreates Love Actually doorstep scene warning the election is ‘closer than you think’



