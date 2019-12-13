(DAILY MAIL) — Boris Johnson was given the welcome of a conquering hero as he returned to Downing Street today after receiving royal approval for his Brexit Government following his staggering landslide election victory.

The Prime Minister was met with wild applause and cheering from staff after returning from seeing the Queen at Buckingham Palace this morning, hours after he put Jeremy Corbyn and Labour to the sword in a dramatic triumph.

In a night of success that probably surpassed even the Prime Minister’s wildest expectations, he shattered the far Left opposition and is on course for a majority of 80 that will allow him to realise his dream of getting the UK out of the EU.

