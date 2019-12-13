“I thank my fellow candidates in all their glory; Lord Buckethead, Elmo, and others,” said Boris Johnson during his victory speech. Yes, those were two actual candidates on the ballot, along with Count Binface and some dude wearing a shirt that had the BBC’s logo on it but the C as the communist hammer and sickle.

Bobby “Elmo” Smith of the Give Me Back Elmo Party was running on a platform of father’s rights. You can see him snapping a selfie behind Johnson on stage.

There was actually a legal dispute between Lord Buckethead and Count Binface over who had the rights to “Lord Buckethead” so two characters ended up emerging. Lord Buckethead represented the Monster Raving Looney Party, which has 1,400 members.

William Tobin stood as an independent who sought to get zero votes. His candidacy was one of protest, as he wanted to raise awareness that Ex Pats who repatriated are not allowed to vote, yet, oddly enough, qualify to run for MP.

The dude in the BBC Communism shirt appears to be Alfie Utting.

Johnson easily won re-election and his Conservative party left the far left socialist Labour Party decimated. Labour’s leader, Jeremy Corbyn, announced he would resign as party leader.

On the news of the yuge conservative wins, the Pound reached multi year highs.

