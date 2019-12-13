A strictly partisan vote on the House Judiciary Committee on Friday resulted in the Democrat-controlled body voting to advance articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump for allegedly abusing the power of his office and obstructing Congress.

“After a fractious two-day debate steeped in the Constitution and shaped by the realities of a hyperpartisan era in American politics, the Democratic-controlled committee recommended that the House ratify two articles of impeachment against the 45th president,” The New York Times reported. “In back-to-back morning votes, they adopted each charge against Mr. Trump by a margin of 23 to 17 over howls of Republican protest.”

A New York Times tracker that was updated on mid-Friday morning showed that for Democrats, 136 House members supported article of impeachment, 12 were undecided, and 85 had not responded to a request for comment. For Republicans, zero House members supported articles of impeachment, there were no undecided members, and 56 had not responded to a request for comment. The sole independent member of Congress supported impeachment.

This New York Times tracker on where members stand on impeachment, updated today at 10:50 AM, doesn’t include stated Democrat opposition to impeachment. pic.twitter.com/pOs7xaeQdC — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) December 13, 2019

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, having seen the supposed evidence that Democrats laid out over the past few months, has stated that there is “no chance” that the Senate will vote to remove Trump from office if the House votes to send impeachment to a trial in the Senate.