The House Judiciary Committee voted 23 to 17 along party lines on Friday to approve two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

After several weeks of threats and testimony the Democrats accused President Trump of two non-crimes:

1.) Abuse of power

2.) Obstructing Congress

On Friday the Supreme Court agreed to hear three cases over President Trump’s financial records in 2020, setting up a historic legal showdown.

Trump asked the justices to reverse three lower court rulings that would require his longtime accounting firm and two of his banks to hand over financial records to Democrat investigators.

Democrats on Friday morning accused President Trump of “obstruction of Congress.”

On Friday night Harvard Attorney Alan Dershowitz told Sean Hannity that the decision by SCOTUS this afternoon pulled the rug out from the Democrats’ arguments.

Alan Dershowitz: Look, the most important development happened TODAY. The Supreme Court of the United States absolutely pulled the rug out of part two of the impeachment referral by granting certiorari, by granting review in a case where Trump challenged a congressional subpoena! Ad the Supreme Court said we’re going to hear this case!… Think of what that message is – It’s Trump was right!

Via Hannity:

