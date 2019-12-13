The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear three cases over President Trump’s financial records in 2020, setting up a historic legal showdown.

CNBC reported:

The Supreme Court said on Friday that it will hear three cases over President Donald Trump’s financial records next year, and scheduled arguments for its March session.

The arguments are likely to be the most high-profile of the term, and will test the court’s newly constituted conservative majority. A decision is expected by the end of June, in the midst of the 2020 presidential election.

The cases are the first in which Trump’s personal dealings have come before the top court since he became president.

Trump asked the justices to reverse three lower court rulings that would require his longtime accounting firm and two of his banks to hand over financial records to investigators.

The nine-member panel has a 5-4 conservative majority, including two Trump appointees, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.