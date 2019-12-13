(KFBK) Oakland City Council President Rebecca Kaplan wants to explore the possibility of using a cruise ship to house up to 1,000 homeless people. The proposal comes during a growing housing crisis and an exploding number of people living on the streets in California.

Kaplan told a council meeting Tuesday that her idea is to bring a ship to the Port of Oakland as a way to quickly deal with the rising cost of living in the Bay Area and a shortage of affordable housing. She likened her plan to an affordable housing version of the floating hotel that is the Queen Mary in Long Beach down the coast in Southern California.

“Cruise ships have been used for emergency housing after natural disasters and for extra housing for things like Olympics,” she told the San Francisco Chronicle. In this case people would be asked to pay whatever their personal income allows.

