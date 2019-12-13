With Democrats on the Judiciary Committee voting to push two articles of impeachment against President Trump, it’s time to stand up!
We’ve partnered with I Love My Freedom to offer you a special way to stand up to Democrats’ insane impeachment drive:
Claim your “Try To Impeach This” Coffee Mug:
During I Love My Freedom’s Christmas promotion, they will pay for the cost of the “Try To Impeach This” coffee mug as long as you cover the shipping & handling. All of their products are shipped from their fulfillment center in Olathe, Kansas. Getting your goods from this company supports American jobs and American production.
Thank you for your support of Gateway Pundit and President Trump!
NOTE: If you have ordered before and have any questions regarding your order, please direct all questions to orders@ilovemyfreedom.org
Here’s more information from the folks at I Love My Freedom:
Why Are We Doing This?
We’re giving these “Try To Impeach This” Coffee Mugs away for free because we can’t let the Democrats impeach a President for doing nothing wrong other than beating Crooked Hillary.
Since 2015, we’ve fought day in and day out for the America-First Agenda. We believe all proud supporters of President Trump should be able to wear their support of President Donald J. Trump PROUDLY.
ORDER NOW: The coffee mugs also make amazing gifts. Feel free to load up on them while you still can before Christmas comes. We guarantee the Trump supporter in your life will smile from ear to ear when they see it!
Guaranteed delivery by Christmas when you order TODAY!
Click here to claim your “Try To Impeach This” coffee mug before they’re gone!
The post Claim Your “Try To Impeach This” Coffee Mug And Use It Proudly! appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.