The full House vote on articles of impeachment against President Trump could take place on the date that Bill Clinton was impeached 21 years ago, Dec. 19.

Meanwhile, as Democratic Party operatives quietly fret over the current field of candidates, a Harvard/Harris poll shows Democratic voters would choose Hillary Clinton over all other hopefuls were she to enter the race.

The national sample found 21% would support Clinton, beating out current Democratic front-runner Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, Clinton weighed in on the Trump impeachment, tweeting, “We must defend our democracy, and the painful truth is that the occupant of the Oval Office is waging war against it.”

Some pundits see Clinton entering the race for three reasons:

The rest of the Democratic field is so weak that Trump is poised to win reelection easily next November. Clinton has been insisting for three years that Trump is an illegitimate president who won by colluding with a hostile foreign power. She believes she could “beat him again,” boasting that she won the irrelevant “national popular vote.”

In an interview on PBS NewsHour, Clinton said “it truly is remarkable how obsessed [Trump] remains with me.”

She said “maybe there does need to be a rematch.”

“Obviously, I can beat him again.”