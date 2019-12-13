Without calling out the group by name, the Faculty Association executive board for California State University, Chico, penned a scathing

rebuke Tuesday of the campus’ College Republicans.

What is upsetting the faculty board?

The board criticized the College Republicans for supporting President Donald Trump and subtly blamed them for “white supremacist insults, ridicule, and other forms of oppression” on campus — all while ignoring documented instances of assault and harassment against conservative students.

“We are living in strange times when a student organization displaying banners and signs supporting reelection of the sitting president can be experienced as an act of racist provocation, but we must be honest,” the memo notes. “There has not been another president in U.S. history whose very name was actually a signal and symbol of insult, derision, and ridicule of specific groups within our society. It would be disingenuous to deny that Trump has this impact as he is clearly associated, by design, with white supremacist ideas. Further, the recent release of emails from White House Aid Stephen Miller demonstrate that he has promoted white supremacist ideas in his communications.”

What’s the background?

In November, the College Republicans hosted an event based on the movement to #WalkAway from the Democratic Party — and leftists on campus didn’t like that very much, as they were caught on camera harassing and assaulting conservatives.

In one instance, a left-wing student holding a sign that read “Black Trans Lives Matter” was disrupting the College Republicans’ tabling efforts with loud music. So Michael Curry, president of the College Republicans, silently stood next to the student with a sign that read, “All Lives Matter.”

In response, the

leftist student grabbed Curry’s sign and appeared to hit him with it, after which she yelled, “Get the f*** out of my f***ing space!”

Here’s the clip. (

Content warning: Language):

Another incident caught on video showed a

small group of young, black Trump supporters standing up to a left-wing mob harassing and shouting them down on campus.

Here’s the clip. (

Content warning: Language):

And while those two examples are far from the only documented ones, the faculty board nevertheless ripped into conservative students and appeared to blame conservatives for campus strife.

More from the faculty board memo:

The protests of the student organization’s sign and banner displays did not happen in a vacuum. Students of color at Chico State have been registering complaints of racially offensive comments, events, harassing behavior, stalking, cyber bullying, and even violence for far too long without seeing an effective response by the University as a whole. To many students it appears that discipline has been meted out quickly with unseemly haste against students who object to racism, while consequences for the racist provocateurs has been muted. All such incidents contribute to an environment that feels oppressive and even frightening to many. We must do better at protecting targeted students from the harmful impacts of ignorant racist, sexist, and other oppressive behavior and speech. We stand with our students. We see the efforts to provoke them. We see the insults. We are here to work with them to create responses that allow them to express their frustration, even their rage, at such insult and threats in a manner that does not set them up to be punished. Such punishment reinforces the long history this society has of silencing minority voices. Finally, the hypocrisy of right-wing political voices crying out that they are being silenced is absurd. No one in authority is silencing them. Rejecting the abusive, insulting, and corrupt president/candidate they support is not punishment. They face no disciplinary sanction for such demonstrations (and have not even been punished for the far more harmful and disgraceful off-campus events they have arranged in which targeted groups and individuals are ridiculed and harassed). But just because they have a right to express their views does not in any way mean we have to sit by, silently, and pretend that such views are not offensive and even provoking to many members of our community. Because, make no mistake, they are.

More examples of harassment and mistreatment of conservatives

Curry added numerous videos on his Twitter page documenting incidents of harassment and mistreatment of conservatives at the hands of leftist students.

Here’s one he retweeted from #WalkAway founder Brandon Straka who endured vile abuse from a few students, including one with a stunning command of the English language. (

Content warning: Many F-bombs):

But wait, there’s more! (Content warning: Language):

Content warning: Language:

Content warning: Sexual gesture against conservative student as leftists cheer:

