Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, a supporter of President Trump, says House Democrats have created a new standard for impeachment.

It’s when the majority party decides to wield its power simply because it doesn’t like the president of the other party.

Any “abuse of power,” as Democrats have charged against the president, is actually being done by Democrats, contended Gohmert.

“This is an outrage. It sets the bar for any president of any party for the future to go through three years of hell like this president has,” he said.

His comments came after the House Judiciary Committee, controlled by Democrats, voted along party lines 23-17 to send articles of impeachment to the full House. The charges are abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., said, “They don’t like him.”

However, he pointed out, “you don’t get to remove a president because you don’t like him.”

He said there’s “not a scintilla of evidence” that warrants impeachment.

Townhall.com editor Guy Benson said the outcome was determined as soon as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she was moving forward on impeachment.

He predicted that with the inevitable acquittal by the Republican-majority Senate trial, the episode will become only a “memory” by early in 2020.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said: “The case is so darn weak coming over from the House. We all know how its going to end.”

He said there’s “no chance” the president will be removed.

Brad Parscale, the manager of the Trump 2020 campaign, was clear: “This committee vote is just another act in the Democrats’ political theater. The baseless, sham impeachment is just out-of-control partisan politics and the American people are rejecting it.”

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., who argued against the Democrats’ political agenda in the Judiciary Committee this week, said: “Today’s vote highlights the pettiness of last night’s delay and the folly of articles of impeachment that allege no crime and establish no case. While it’s already clear that Democrats broke their own promises to rig this outcome, what will become more obvious in the coming days and years is that Democrats gravely abused their power.”

He continued: “This abuse of power doesn’t just undermine the integrity of our chamber or the independence of future presidencies. Democrats have sacrificed core American tenets of due process, fairness and the presumption of innocence on the altar of a 2016 election that they lost three years ago.

“Rather than help Americans move into the future with confidence, Democrats are attempting to knee-cap our democracy. They’re telling millions of voters that Democrats will work to overturn the will of the people whenever it conflicts with the will of liberal elites.”