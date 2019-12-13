Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) slammed House Democrats on the Judiciary Committee for moving forward with their efforts to impeach President Donald Trump, saying that their impeachment is really about controlling the news narrative in an effort to conceal how far-left their party has become.

Reschenthaler made the remarks toward the end of a five-minute time slot that he was given on Thursday night as the Committee was supposed to be weighing whether to move forward with impeachment.

“We are talking about impeachment because it distracts from their real agenda, which includes such ludicrous ideas as banning airplanes, giving illegal immigrants taxpayer funded health care, abolishing or defunding ICE, banning fracking, banning fossil fuels,” Reschenthaler said. “Good luck making a cell phone without petrochemicals. They also don’t want to talk about taking away private health care from American citizens.”

“So again, that is really why we are here,” Reschenthaler concluded. “This whole process is a distraction, it’s an attempt to hide a radical, far-left agenda. It is also an attempt to hide the facts. Again, the facts indicate that there was no quid pro quo, and there was no obstruction of Congress.”

Transcript of Rep. Guy Reschenthaler’s (R-PA) remarks on the House Judiciary Committee:

We have been here a while and I do want to be noted I do have several other amendments for tonight, but speaking on this amendment, I’m speaking in support of my colleague Jim Jordan’s amendment.

I think that we are getting way too caught up in the weeds in particular. We’ve got it just zoom out, think about why we are here. We are here because the Democrats again are terrified that the president is going to win re-election.

Let’s just go through a list of his accomplishments:

Donald Trump signed the largest-scale criminal justice reform legislation in decades, in decades and I should add, if it weren’t for this waste of time with impeachment, would could be working on more bipartisan criminal justice reform, particularly, I have a criminal justice bill called clean slate that would expunge non-violent felony offenses for hundreds of thousands of individuals.

Donald Trump is also ensuring our war fighters can be war fighters. As a defense attorney in the Navy, I actually defended a Navy SEAL who was falsely accused of covering up abuse on a well-known terrorist and I can tell you that when our war fighters are dragged into the court-martial process, they have to constantly then second-guess themselves on the battlefield and finally, we have a president it is recognizing that war fighters should be war fighters and they should be focused on capturing and killing targets, not worrying about wrongful prosecutions back at home.

Additionally, the president has placed two conservative Justices on the Supreme Court who will uphold the Constitution. Additionally, under this administration we are seeing a natural gas renaissance, just come to Western Pennsylvania and just see how the economy is roaring because we are finally taking advantage of the natural resources we have. We can use natural gas for energy, we can use it for manufacturing, we can use it for petrochemicals. It is fantastic that we are finally taking advantage of the natural resources we have. Additionally, this president has done a lot for manufacturing, particularly the steel industry, which is coming back. Just come to Western Pennsylvania where steel manufacturing is coming back.

Donald Trump is also investing and focused on our border security and on building a wall. Under this president’s leadership we are enhancing our national security and going after terrorists and others who wish to do us harm.

But again, we are here because the Democrats don’t want to talk about the red-hot Trump economy. They don’t want to talk about the lowest unemployment rates in 50 years. We’re here because the Democrats don’t want to talk about how President Trump is finally held China accountable for currency manipulation, for dumping steel and aluminum in American markets. Someone is finally holding China accountable for IP theft and forced IP transfers, that’s President Trump who is doing that.

President Trump is also renegotiating trade deals to benefit American workers and farmers. We should have past USMCA months ago, months ago. But again, we have not done it because we are dealing with impeachment.

The president is also working on free trade agreements with Japan. He’s worked on free trade agreements across South America. President Trump has also reduced regulations. There is only one way to increase revenue, and that is to increase GDP. There are only two ways to increase GDP: You either cut taxes or you reduce regulations. You can do both, but this president supports both. That is why you have a strong economy.

