On Friday, Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) discussed House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) ending the previous day’s 14-hour impeachment hearing late in the night without a vote, stressing the importance the American people see the vote in the “light of day.”

Deutch said on CNN’s “New Day” that House Democrats went into Thursday thinking they would hold the vote, but Republicans “offered amendment after amendment” to delay the process.

“My Republican colleagues offered amendment after amendment and it was clear that this was going to go well into the night, and this is the most consequential vote most members of Congress will ever cast,” Deutch told host John Berman. “The American people deserve to see it. It ought to take place in the light of day, and what we heard over and over is that there should be no rush. This is the most important thing we’re going to do in the committee. Of course, we shouldn’t rush it. So, we decided to go home, take a break and come back and actually have this vote today after everyone has had an opportunity to think about what they heard over the past two days about the president’s abuse of power and then the obstruction of Congress that led us to this moment to begin with.”

Deutch explained it was “clear” after the hearings that President Donald Trump solicited foreign interference in American elections in both the 2016 presidential election and the upcoming 2020 election.

