Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) discussed her approach to the upcoming House of Representatives impeach vote.

Slotkin, who represents a district in Michigan where Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by seven points in 2016, said she is taking the process “seriously” and is listening to her district.

“This is going to be one of the most serious things I probably ever vote on, so I’m going to take it seriously,” Slotkin told host Bill Hemmer. “And I’m going to do what I was trained to do as a CIA officer, which is not to listen to the news. … I’m going to take the weekend, I’m going to put the full body of information together and I’m going to make an objective decision.”

She added, “We had to install a third phone line yesterday in the office because we couldn’t keep up with the pace. That’s in Michigan and in D.C. We have young people constantly on the phones. And people have the full range of opinions.”

Slotkin said she has not made up her mind at this point, but will take the weekend to look into everything before voting.

“I can’t make a decision just based on the political side of this,” she explained. “I really have to go with my gut.”

