Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) was caught watching a round of golf during the ongoing House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing on Tuesday night.

GOP Rapid Response Director Steve Guest posted the video on Wednesday:

Rep. Richmond was watching the President’s Cup Tournament from his seat in the committee hearing.
Steve Guest then posted a close-up of Richmond’s computer.

The impeachment is a joke to these people.
The hearings are just a formality!

