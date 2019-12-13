Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) was caught watching a round of golf during the ongoing House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing on Tuesday night.

GOP Rapid Response Director Steve Guest posted the video on Wednesday:

What on earth is Democrat Rep. Cedric Richmond watching on his laptop during this impeachment markup? To me, it looks like Rep. Richmond is watching the President’s Cup golf tournament. Richmond’s actions are a DISGRACE. #StopTheMadness pic.twitter.com/NloZVJCtHc — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 13, 2019

Rep. Richmond was watching the President’s Cup Tournament from his seat in the committee hearing.

Steve Guest then posted a close-up of Richmond’s computer.

Zoomed in. Yep. Democrat Rep. Cedric Richmond is watching golf. pic.twitter.com/Qu0Npl8RrD — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 13, 2019

The impeachment is a joke to these people.

The hearings are just a formality!

The post Democrat Lawmaker Caught Watching Golf on His Laptop During Impeachment Hearing (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.